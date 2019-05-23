App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Congress set to win 8 seats in Punjab; SAD & BJP 2 each; AAP 1

The Congress is leading in Amritsar, Faridkot, Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala seats.

PTI
The Congress is set to improve its tally in Punjab to eight seats, while the SAD-BJP combine and the Aam Aadmi Party are leading in four and one seats, respectively.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which was looking to resurrect itself in the polls following the backlash over the issue of desecration of religious scriptures, is set to register victory from Ferozepur and Bathinda seats.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has gained an unassailable lead of 1.98 lakh votes from Ferozepur against the Congress' Sher Singh Ghubaya.

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is also set to win from Bathinda for the third time as she is leading by 21,399 votes over Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

The BJP is set to win Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur seats. Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol is leading by 77,000 votes against state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. In Hoshiarpur, BJP candidate and former bureaucrat Som Prakash is leading by 46,993 votes, as per the EC trends.

The Aam Aadmi Party appears to be decimated in Punjab as it is leading only on Sangrur seat, where the party's state chief, Bhagwant Mann, was ahead by 1.09 lakh votes.

In Amritsar, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri was trailing by more than 1 lakh votes against sitting Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. In 2014, BJP heavyweight Arun Jaitley was defeated by Amarinder Singh from the seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, while the SAD-BJP combine had won six seats, AAP and the Congress had bagged four and three seats, respectively.

First Published on May 23, 2019 07:25 pm

