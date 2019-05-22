App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Confident of poll win, PM Modi's alliance promises to boost India's economy

Exit polls have predicted an outright majority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alliance in the seven-phase election that ended on Sunday. Such surveys have proved misleading before and the opposition has dismissed them as "gossip".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's ruling coalition has promised to rev up growth, double farmers' income and boost infrastructure spending in the next five years after exit polls showed it would retain power when general election votes are counted on Thursday.

Exit polls have predicted an outright majority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alliance in the seven-phase election that ended on Sunday. Such surveys have proved misleading before and the opposition has dismissed them as "gossip".

The coalition, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), met in New Delhi on Tuesday confidant that victory was assured.

"The NDA has resolved to speed up economic growth and fulfil the needs of the people in the next five years of our government," Home Minister Rajnath Singh, also a senior member of the BJP, told reporters late on Tuesday.

related news

"We're committed to a strong, developed and inclusive India."

Six of the seven exit polls conducted have predicted that the NDA would comfortably surpass the majority mark of 272 seats in the lower house of parliament.

But the main opposition Congress party has dismissed the polls and urged its workers to remain vigilant at centres where votes are being stored before the Thursday count.

Economic growth eased to a five-quarter low of 6.6% in the three months to December and there are signs it is still slowing.

March industrial output contracted for the first time in nearly two years, and surveys show a slackening in manufacturing and services growth, while car and motorbike sales have tumbled.

Some economists have called for some stimulus.

Singh said plans were ready to meet the BJP's manifesto pledge to spend 100 trillion rupees ($1.44 trillion) on infrastructure in the next five years and 25 trillion rupees on agriculture and rural development.

Singh also reiterated the BJP goal of doubling farmers' income by 2022, the 75th year of India's independence from British colonial rule.

Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, whose regional party is part of the NDA, said the election had unleashed a "tsunami" of support for Modi.

Political analysts say the election result could consolidate Modi's dominant position in politics while undermining the role of Congress party and opening up space for newer parties.

"If the exit polls are to be believed, Modi's image as the incorruptible defender of the faith and nation has triumphed once again," said NikhilÂ Menon, assistant professor of historyÂ at the University of Notre Dame.

"Narendra Modi may well be leading his party into an era of electoral dominance."

Nearly two dozen opposition parties have complained to the Election Commission of attempts to tamper with voting machines in vote-count centres. The commission has rejected the allegation.

 

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 11:28 am

tags #Economy #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood review round-up: Quentin Tarantino wins ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and team jet off to England

Inshallah: Salman Khan feels he is a 'bundle of talent' in front of 'g ...

Jyotiraditya Scindia is a 'proud father' as son Mahanaryaman Scindia g ...

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor oozes sensuality in a white Ralph and Russo ...

Street Dancer: A bare-bodied Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into the ...

Bharat: Salman Khan wants National Award for Katrina Kaif and not for ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sunny Deol seems to feel the election heat

Jet Airways Shares Jump Over 8 Percent on Hinduja Stake Buy Buzz

ICC World Cup 2019 | Stokes Will be Our Biggest Key Player: Buttler

'I am Confused': Dissent in Congress Over EVM Tampering as Karnataka M ...

Asha Negi isn’t Too Keen on Working Again with Boyfriend Rithvik Dha ...

22-year-old Man Kills Father, Then Chops Body for Disposal in East Del ...

'Constitutional Travesty': EC Wants to Set New Precedent of 'Dark Secr ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: India Knocked Out from Group Stage After 3-0 Loss t ...

Fool of Low IQ: North Korea State Media Hits Out at 'Imbecile' Joe Bid ...

Iker Casillas' Wife Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer 3 Weeks after His H ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,700 ahead of ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Brokerages bullish on Tech Mahindra post Q4 results

DLF shares surge on robust Q4 earnings

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Murder of PDP's Mohammad Jamal Bhat allegedly ...

Two French families who lost kin in Ethiopian Airlines crash sue Boein ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

DHFL is no IL&FS yet, but it isn’t far from getting there unless a S ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Apple updates MacBook Pro lineup with new keyboard, 9th Gen Intel proc ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.