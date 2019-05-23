App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 10:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena gain in Mumbai; Congress' Milind Deora, Urmila Matondkar trail

PTI
The BJP-Shiv Sena combine is leading in all six seats of Mumbai with candidates of the two saffron allies establishing comfortable leads over their Congress and NCP rivals.

As per trends available so far, Congress leader Milind Deora is trailing in Mumbai-South against sitting Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant by 17,774 votes.

In Mumbai-North, BJP's Gopal Shetty is leading over his nearest Congress rival and actor Urmila Matondkar by 42,820 votes.

In Mumbai-North Central, sitting BJP MP Poonam Mahajan is leading over her Congress rival Priya Dutt by 20,512 votes.

In Mumbai North-West, Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar is leading by 16,339 votes over Congress nominee Sanjay Nirupam.

In Mumbai-South Central, Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale is ahead by 20,355 votes over Congress candidate Eknath Gaikwad.

In Mumbai-North East, BJP's Manoj Kotak is leading by 44,481 votes over his NCP rival Sanjay Dina Patil.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 10:40 am

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

