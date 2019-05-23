App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 347

  • UPA: 86

    (186 seats to win)

  • OTH: 109

    (163 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP set to win all four seats in Himachal Pradesh as leading over 2.35 lakhs

In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop of BJP was leading by over 2,37000 votes against his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of Congress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The ruling BJP is leading in all the four Lok Sabha seats- Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla - in Himachal Pradesh, a state election officer said.

In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop of BJP was leading by over 2,37000 votes against his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of Congress, he added.

Kangra: BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor of BJP was ahead by 3,05,000 votes against his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress.

Hamirpur: Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur of BJP was leading by over 2,93,000 votes against his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress, the official said.

Shimla seat: BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap of BJP was forging ahead with 2,64,000 votes against his nearest rival Col Dr Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 12:32 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.