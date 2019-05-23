Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP set to win all four seats in Himachal Pradesh as leading over 2.35 lakhs

The ruling BJP is leading in all the four Lok Sabha seats- Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla - in Himachal Pradesh, a state election officer said.

In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop of BJP was leading by over 2,37000 votes against his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of Congress, he added.

Kangra: BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor of BJP was ahead by 3,05,000 votes against his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress.

Hamirpur: Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur of BJP was leading by over 2,93,000 votes against his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress, the official said.

Shimla seat: BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap of BJP was forging ahead with 2,64,000 votes against his nearest rival Col Dr Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress.