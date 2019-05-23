App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 09:47 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP leads in three seats, AAP on second spot in initial trends

Sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is leading against his AAP rival Balbir Singh Jakhar by 3,319 votes in the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The incumbent BJP is leading in initial trends for counting of votes in three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, followed by AAP in those constituencies, officials said.

BJP candidates were also leading in South Delhi and North West Delhi parliamentary constituencies.

Sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri was leading against his AAP rival Raghav Chadha by 11,600 votes in the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, officials said.

In North West Delhi, saffron party's Hans Raj Hans was ahead of AAP's Gagan Singh by 11,070 votes, they said.

Counting is underway for all seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi to decide the fate of 164 candidates, who contested the Lok Sabha elections here on May 12.

Over 1.43 crore people were eligible to vote in the polls in Delhi, out of which 60.21 per cent had exercised their franchise.

The elections for the seven parliamentary seats was largely a triangular contest among the incumbent BJP, a spirited Congress and the AAP - the ruling party in Delhi.

Prominent names who were in the fray include former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and cricketer-turned-BJP leader Gautam Gambhir.

Besides Dikshit, who is pitted against BJP lawmaker Manoj Tiwari (from North East Delhi), BJP's sitting MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Olympian boxer Vijender Singh (South Delhi), who made his electoral debut, and AAP's Atishi are also in the fray.

While the BJP, which had won all seven seats in the 2014 polls, is keen to regain the turf, the Congress, that ended up at the third spot in the last Lok Sabha elections, is looking to bounce back.

First Published on May 23, 2019 09:40 am

