Last Updated : May 23, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP leads in 9 seats, Congress ahead in 2 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 10 seats and the Congress got one.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The BJP was ahead in nine of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh while the Congress was leading in two, as per the trends available so far.

In the Raipur seat, state BJP vice president Sunil Soni was leading over Congress candidate and Raipur Mayor Pramod Dubey by 21,368 votes.

In Durg seat, BJP's Vijay Baghel was ahead of Congress nominee Pratima Chandrakar by 29,869 votes.

In Rajnandgaon seat, BJP's Santosh Pandeywas leading over Congress rival Bholaram Sahuby 454 votes.

In Raigarh, BJP's Gomtee Sai was leading over Congress nominee Laljeet Singh Rathiya by 16,329 votes.

In Surguja seat, BJP's Renuka Singh was ahead of Congress' Khelsai Singh by 19,621 votes.

In Janjgir-Champa seat, BJP's Guharam Ajgalley was leading over Congress rival Ravi Bhardwaj by 18,669.

In Korba, BJP's Jyotinand Dubey was ahead of Congress candidate Jyotsana Mahant, wife of state Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, by 5,524 votes.

The BJP was also leading in Kanker and Bilaspur seats.

In Naxal-hit Bastar seat, Congress' Dipak Baij was leading over BJP's Baiduram Kashyap by 14,759 votes.

In Mahasamund seat, senior Congress MLA Dhanendra Sahu was ahead of BJP's Chunnilal Sahu by 2,609 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 10 seats and the Congress got one.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 11:25 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

