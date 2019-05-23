App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 10:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP leads in 56 seats in Uttar Pradesh

The Bahujan Samaj Party was leading in 12 and the Samajwadi Party in seven while the Congress was ahead in two and the Apna Dal (Soneylal) in one.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP was on Thursday leading in 56 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats with the BSP-SP alliance ahead in 20 seats, according to Election Commission trends.

The Bahujan Samaj Party was leading in 12 and the Samajwadi Party in seven while the Congress was ahead in two and the Apna Dal (Soneylal) in one.

BJP stalwarts, including Union ministers Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur and Santosh Gangwar in Bareilly, were ahead of their rivals after the first round of counting of ballots polled in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission office here said.

Officials said BJP's Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit and state minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi in Allahabad were ahead of their nearest rivals.

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam singh Yadav forged ahead in Mainpuri and his son SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was leading in Azamgarh.

Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, who is seeking reelection from Kannauj was leading the table.

In 2014, BJP got 71 seats, the SP got five, the Congress two and the BSP none.

Counting for the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies across Uttar Pradesh began Thursday morning amidst tight security.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 10:30 am

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

