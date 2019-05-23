App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP leading in four out of five seats in Uttarakhand

The BJP is leading in four out of five seats of Uttarakhand while the Congress was leading in one, according to early Election Commission trends Thursday. Sitting MP from Tehri Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah is leading by 2000 votes over her nearest rival and Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh.

Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta is leading by around 8000 votes over his nearest rival Pradeep Tamta in Almora.

BJP's Tirath Singh Rawat is leading by over 3000 votes over his nearest Congress rival and son of sitting BJP MP from the seat B C Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri.

Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt is leading by nearly 3000 votes over AICC general secretary and former CM Harish Rawat in Nainital.

However, sitting BJP MP from Haridwar Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is trailing behind his nearest rival from the Congress Ambrish Kumar by nearly 3000 votes.

Polling was held in Uttarakhand in the first phase  on April 11. PTI ALM DV .

First Published on May 23, 2019 09:50 am

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

