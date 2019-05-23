Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP leading in both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura

The BJP is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats in Tripura as per initial trends, election officials said on May 23.

BJP candidate Pratima Bhoumik of the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat has taken a comfortable lead of 1,22,865 votes against her nearest Congress rival Subal Bhowmik, they said.

In the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Rebati Tripura is leading by 1,08,983 votes against his nearest Congress rival Maharaj Kumari Pragya DebBurman, the officials added.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the CPI(M) had won both the Lok Sabha seats in Tripura.