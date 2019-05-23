App
  • NDA: 343

  • UPA: 88

    (184 seats to win)

  • OTH: 108

    (164 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

Last Updated : May 23, 2019 09:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP leading in 23 seats, Congress in 4 in MP

BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur is leading against Congress' Digvijay Singh by a margin of 3,105 votes in Bhopal Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh, as per initial trends.

The BJP is leading in 23 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, as per trends available so far.

BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur is leading against Congress' Digvijay Singh by a margin of 3,105 votes in Bhopal Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh, as per initial trends.

BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav is leading by a margin of 1165 votes against Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna.

Congress candidate Nakul Nath, son of CM Kamal Nath, is ahead of BJP's Nathanshah Kawreti in Chhindwara seat by a margin of 1,520 votes.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 09:40 am

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

