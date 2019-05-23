App
Politics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP leading in 13 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP is leading in thirteen out of 57 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, while the JD(U) is ahead in three seats, according to the initial Election Commission trends.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein is leading by 7291 votes against his nearest rival Khunang Kri of the Congress in Chowkham constituency, Namsai district.

Jambey Tashi of the BJP is leading by 1129 votes over his nearest rival Jampa Thirnly of the National People's Party (NPP) from Lumla assembly constituency in Tawang district.

In the prestigious Itanagar seat, Techi Kaso of the Janata Dal (United) is currently taking the lead against Kipa Babu of the BJP by a margin of 302 votes, while state home minister and NPP candidate Kumar Waii is trailing behind Gorduk Pordang of the BJP by 297 votes.

Education minister Honchun Ngandam is leading from Pongchau-Wakka constituency by 2, 104 votes, while PHE minister Wangki Lowang is leading from Namsang constituency by a margin of 1,682 votes.

Independent candidate Somlung Mossang is ahead of Jawra Maio of the BJP in Bordumsa-Diyun seat by 1731 votes.

In Liromoba, BJP's Nyamar Karbak is leading by Jarpum Gamlin of the NPP by 897 votes.

BJP nominee and sitting MLA from Dambuk constituency Gum Tayeng is leading by a margin of 852 votes over his nearest rival Tony Pertin of the NPP, while Tana Hali Tara of the saffron party is ahead of his nearest rival Nabam Vivek of the NPP in Doimukh assembly seat.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls 2019 #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

