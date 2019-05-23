Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: NDA ahead in 12 seats, Congress in 2 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

The BJP-led NDA is leading in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies while the Congress is ahead in two seats in Jharkhand as per trends, election officials said on May 23.

The BJP is leading in 11 Lok Sabha seats while its alliance partner Ajsu in one.

Union Minister of state for Civil Aviation Minister and BJP candidate Jayant Sinha is leading by 1,16,819 votes against his nearest Congress rival Gopal Sahu in the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency. Sinha is the sitting MP.

Union Minister of state for Tribal Affairs and BJP nominee Sudarshan Bhagat is trailing behind his nearest Congress's Sukhdeo Bhagat by 5,852 votes in the Lohardaga seat.

Former Chief Ministers Shibu Soren (JMM) and Babulal Marandi (Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik) are trailing in Dumka and Koderma Lok Sabha seats respectively.

While Soren is behind BJP's Sunil Soren by 30,271 votes, Marandi is trailing to BJP's Annapurna Devi by 1,82,554 votes in Koderma.

Another former chief minister and BJP candidate Arjun Munda is trailing behind his Congress rival Kalicharan Munda by 29,497 votes in the Khunti Lok Sabha seat.

In Jamshedpur seat, sitting BJP candidate Bidyut Baran Mahato is leading by 1,70,704 votes against his nearest JMM rival Champai Soren while Congress's Kirti Azad is trailing behind his BJP rival Pashupati Nath Singh by 1,13,790 votes in the Dhanbad seat.

Sitting BJP MP Vishnu Dayal Ram is leading by 1,50,056 votes against his nearest RJD rival Ghuran Ram in Palamau Lok Sabha constituency.

In Chatra, BJP's sitting MP Sunil Kumar Singh is leading by 1,07, 974 against his nearest RJD rival Subhas Prasad Yadav.

Jharkhand Minister and Ajsu party candidate Chandraprakash Choudhary is leading by over 1,21, 347 votes in the Giridih Lok Sabha seat.

Former Union minister and Congress candidate Subodh Kant Sahay is trailing behind his BJP rival Sanjay Seth by 1,70,230 votes in the Ranchi Lok Sabha seat.

BJP's sitting MP and state unit's president Laxman Gilua is trailing behind Congress's Gita Koda from Singhbhum (ST) Lok Sabha constituency by 44, 962 votes.

In Rajmahal seat, JMM's sitting MP Vijay Kumar Hansda is trailing behind his BJP rival Hemlal Murmu by 6,763 votes.