Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP leading in 1, NPF in 1 Lok Sabha seats in Manipur

The ruling BJP is leading in one Lok Sabha seat while the Naga Peoples Front is leading in another parliamentary constituency in Manipur as per initial trends, officials said on May 23.

Manipur has two Lok Sabha seats - Outer Manipur and Inner Manipur.

BJP candidate Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is leading by 18,499 votes against his nearest Congress rival Oinam Nabakishore Singh in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

Naga Peoples Front nominee Lorho S Pfoze is leading by 26,899 votes against his nearest BJP rival Houlim Shokhopao Mate in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections the Congress had won both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur.