Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP ahead in Haryana, Congress' Bhupinder Hooda trails in Sonipat

Barring Rohtak, the BJP was ahead in all remaining nine seats in Haryana where early Election Commission trends were available Thursday. Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurgaon) and Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad) were ahead in their respective constituencies.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress was trailing in Sonipat. Hooda was trailing behind sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik by a margin of 1,115 votes, as per early trends given by the Election Commission.

However, the former CM's son and sitting MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda was leading over his nearest BJP rival Arvind Sharma from Rohtak.

Of the 10 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP, which is the ruling party in the state, was leading in nine seats.

From Karnal, BJP's Sanjay Bhatia was leading over his nearest Congress rival Kuldeep Sharma while BJP's sitting MP Rattan Lal Kataria was leading over his nearest Congress rival Kumari Selja in Ambala.

State Congress chief Ashok Tanwar was trailing in Sirsa behind BJP's Sunita Duggal.

From Hisar, bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh of the BJP was leading over sitting MP Dushyant Chautala, a JJP candidate.

Counting of votes for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana began at 90 counting centres, at 8 am.

Tight security arrangements have been made at counting centres, officials said. A total of 223 candidates, including 11 women, had entered the fray. Prominent among those whose fate will be known include Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar, former chief minister Hooda, senior Congress leader Kumari Selja, State Congress chief Ashok Tanwar and AAP's state unit chief Naveen Jaihind.