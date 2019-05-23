App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 10:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP ahead in all 26 seats in Gujarat, Amit Shah leads in Gandhinagar

Shah is leading by over 50,000 votes in Gandhinagar at the end of second round of counting.

The BJP is leading on all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, as per trends available so far.

Shah is leading by over 50,000 votes in Gandhinagar at the end of second round of counting.

His party's candidate Mansukh Vasava is ahead of Congress's Sherkhan Pathan in Bharuch by over 33,500 votes.

In Dahod seat, Congress candidate Babubhai Katara is trailing by 1,258 votes against BJP's Jaswantsinh Bhabhor.

In Amreli, Congress's Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani is trailing by a margin of 1,058 votes against BJPs Naran Kachhadiya.

In Ahmedabad (West), BJPs Kirit Solanki is leading by 25,453 votes over Congress candidate Raju Parmar.

In Ahmedabad (East), BJPs Hasmukh Patel is ahead by 7,675 votes over Congress nominee Gitabhen Patel.

In Bardoli, BJP candidate Parbhu Vasava is leading by over 34,000 votes against Congress' Tushar Chaudhary.

In Bhavnagar, BJP's Bhartiben Siyal is ahead by over 53,000votes against Congress candidate Manharbhai Patel.

In Chhota Udepur, BJP's Gitaben Rathva is leading by over 70,000 votes against Congress' Ranjitsinh Rathva.

In Rajkot seat, BJP's Mohan Kundariya is leading by over 75,000 votes against Congress Lalit Kagathara.

The BJP won all the 26 seats in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 10:32 am

