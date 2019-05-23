Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Amit Shah wins Gandhinagar seat by margin of 5.57 lakh votes

Shah polled 8.94 lakh votes, while Chavda secured 3.37 lakh votes.
BJP president Amit Shah was on May 23 night was declared elected from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 5.57 lakh votes against his nearest Congress rival C J Chavda.
Shah polled 8.94 lakh votes, while Chavda secured 3.37 lakh votes.
Amit Shah has been declared elected, returning officer and Gandhinagar district collector S K Langa announced at the counting centre.
In the 2014 general elections, BJP veteran L K Advani, 91, had won the seat.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 08:56 pm