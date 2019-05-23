Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Amit Shah leading by over 19,000 votes in Gandhinagar

BJP president Amit Shah is leading in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat by over 19,000votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate C J Chavda after counting of first round, election officials said.
First Published on May 23, 2019 09:22 am