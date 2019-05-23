App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 10:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: AITC leading in 19 seats, BJP in 14 in West Bengal

Indian National Congress (INC) is leading in two constituencies, while the Left is yet to go ahead in any of the 35 constituencies, for which the leads are available.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The ruling All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is leading in 19 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, while the BJP is ahead in 14 seats, as per initial trends of the Election Commission.

Union minister of state Babul Supriyo is leading in Asansol seat by 31,670 votes against Moon Moon Sen of AITC.

Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of AITC supremo Mamata Banerjee, is leading by 17,717 votes in Diamond Harbour constituency. He is a sitting MP from the seat.

In Kolkata North constituency, two-time AITC MP from the seat Sudip Bandopadhyay is leading by 8,010 votes against Rahul Sinha of the BJP.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit is trailing by 14,333 votes against Khalilur Rahman of the AITC in JGeneral Elections 2019,Lok Sabha polls 2019,election,politics,indiaangipur constituency.

Abhijit Mukherjee had won the seat by a narrow margin of 8,161 votes in the 2014 general elections.

In the prestigious Kolkata South constituency, Mala Roy of AITC is leading by 44627 votes against BJP's Chandra Bose, the grand-nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

In Baharampur, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the INC is leading by 7,402 votes against Apurba Sarkar of the AITC.

West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee is trailing by 8,360 votes to Subhas Sarkar of BJP.

At Maldaha South constituency, Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury of the INC is leading by 2,588 votes against Mohammed Moazzem Hossain of the AITC.

Mahua Moitra of the AITC is leading by 22,193 votes against Kalyan Chaubey of the BJP in Krishnagar constituency.

First Published on May 23, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

