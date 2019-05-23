App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 352

  • UPA: 91

    (181 seats to win)

  • OTH: 99

    (173 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: AAP set to lose on all seven seats in Delhi

Except North-West and South Delhi seats, where they are at the second spot, the ruling party in Delhi is trailing at the third position in all the other five constituencies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to lose on all seven seats in Delhi as it is trailing by lakhs of votes and coming third in most of the constituencies.

Except North-West and South Delhi seats, where they are at the second spot, the ruling party in Delhi is trailing at the third position in all the other five constituencies.

AAP had fielded seven candidates in Delhi - Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Raghav Chadha from South Delhi, Atishi from East Delhi, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, Gugan Singh from North West Delhi and Balbir Singh Jakhad from West Delhi.

In New Delhi, Goyal is trailing by a margin of 4 lakh votes to BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi, Gupta is trailing by over 3 lakh votes to BJP candidate Harsh Vardhan, Chadha is trailing by a margin of over 3 lakh votes to BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Atishi is trailing by a margin of over 4 lakh votes to BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir.

related news

Read More: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Key constituencies results and trends

On the other hand, Dilip Pandey is trailing by over 5 lakh votes to BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari, Singh by a margin of over 6 lakh to BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans and Jakhar by a margin of over 6 lakh to BJP candidate Parvesh Singh Verma.

The star performer of AAP - Atishi who is given credit of revolutionising the education system of government schools - has come third position after Gambhir and Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 for the "historic" win of the NDA in the Lok Sabha election.

"I congratulate Sh Narendra Modi for this historic win and look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

Right from slapping of Kejriwal during a road show to the Delhi chief minister claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would murder him to even the issue related to distribution of obscene and derogatory pamphlet against Atishi, AAP was in the midst of a number of controversies this election season.

AAP was expecting to form an alliance with the Congress but the matter turned sour with pubic war of words between Kejriwal and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The speculations became rife after Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with other 'mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) leaders shared stage during a farmers rally last year.

Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP leads in more than 50 seats in Uttar Pradesh

While the AAP, on one hand, was looking for forming an alliance on 33 seats in Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Haryana and Chandigarh with the grand old party, the Congress proposed a tie-up only in the national capital which proved to be a deal breaker for the Aam Aadmi Party.

While on one hand both the BJP and the Congress had started their campaign in the last two weeks before the voting in Delhi on May 12, the AAP had began its campaign right from March.

The AAP had divided their LS poll campaign in three phases.

The first phase was from March 10 to April 7 while the second phase was from April 10 to 25. In the first phase, 'jan sabhas' were conducted while in the second phase, door-to-door campaigning was done. The third phase of AAP's campaigning started from May 1-10.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #AAP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.