Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: PM Modi to address rally in West Bengal shortly

Apr 07, 2019 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, West Bengal shortly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding three rallies today:
10.00 am: Cooch Behar, West Bengal
02.25 pm: Udaipur, Tripura
04.10 pm: Imphal, Manipur
Update | West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer: Election Commission has said BJP MP Babul Supriyo's song against which TMC had objected, will not be allowed to play. The song was being used by BJP in various parts of the state without permission, according to news agency ANI. The song will have to be withdrawn.
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
The SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh will kick off its campaign with its first joint rally in Saharanpur's Deoband.
The top leaders of the parties will address the Deoband meeting just days before Saharanpur and seven other western UP constituencies go to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.
There is not a single mention of Middle-class in the Congress manifesto. Be wary of the Congress, said PM Modi.
The head of the Congress has used to a microscope to find a seat in India where he can stand a chance to contest. A seat where the countr'ys majority is a minority, said PM at a rally in Nanded
Piyush Goyal lists 'false promises' Congress made in 2004 and 2009, says BJP delivered
Goyal said when BJP government attacks terrorists forcefully, the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, and other senior Congress leaders raise questions on it and "give support" to terrorists.
"Has the river Ganga been cleaned up, have the youth got jobs, did the farmers get relief?" says Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Haridwar.
We favour DBT and Congress also favours it. However, our DBT means Direct Benefit Transfer and there DBT means Direct Bichouliya (middleman) Transfer: PM Modi
JUST IN | BJP's Anurag Sharma has been ticket on Uma Bharti's Jhansi Lok Sabha seat
Do you want the government of a 'Chowkidar' or a procession of corrupt people? Today there is strong resentment against the Congress. The reason for this is their policy: PM Modi
The Congress and its allies are contesting elections, to give freedom to terrorists and separatists. We are contesting elections to punish them: PM Modi
Congress is contesting the election to make its party win and we are contesting the elections to make this country win: PM Modi
Out first target is to make surgical strike on poverty: Rahul Gandhi
When UPA was in power, under the leadership of Manmohan Singh, government and civil society worked together: Sonia Gandhi
Regressive forces have systematically dismantled our institutions. The current government has undermined the welfare architecture that was laid down over last 65 years: Sonia Gandhi
JUST IN | Congress has fielded Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad