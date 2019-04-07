Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: PM Modi to address rally in West Bengal shortly

SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today

The SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh will kick off its campaign with its first joint rally in Saharanpur's Deoband.

The top leaders of the parties will address the Deoband meeting just days before Saharanpur and seven other western UP constituencies go to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.