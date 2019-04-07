App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 07, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Opposition speaking Pakistan's language, says PM Modi at Tripura rally

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 07, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Development is being witnessed in Tripura... within one year, our state government has tried to apply the 7th Pay Commission: PM Modi 

  • Apr 07, 03:04 PM (IST)

    They think that the middle-class has helped Modi win, which is why Congress is trying to punish the middle-class. There is no mention of the word middle-class in their manifesto: PM Modi 

  • Apr 07, 03:03 PM (IST)

    Along with Congress, other parties have started speaking about more tax on middle-class. Are they trying to go back to the era of license raj? Chowkidar says 'jaagte raho' (keep awake) whenever he is patrolling, I want to tell you to keep awake: PM Modi 

  • Apr 07, 03:01 PM (IST)

    Opposition has ganged up against Modi. They are speaking the language of Pakistan: PM Modi 

  • Apr 07, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Left has never worked for unorganised laborers. Now we have started a pension scheme for unorganised laborers after they reach 60 years of age: PM Modi 

  • Apr 07, 02:59 PM (IST)

    Congress, TMC or Left has never prioritised the development of the poor: PM Modi  

  • Apr 07, 02:57 PM (IST)

    Tripura has become the biggest symbol of change across the country today. Last year, the way all of you overthrew a government of anarchy, incompetence, increased corruption and anti-growth Left front has become a precedent: PM Modi at a rally in Udaipur, Tripura 

  • Apr 07, 02:42 PM (IST)

    BJP has come to power only because of riots, they have no presence in this region: Ajit Singh 

  • Apr 07, 02:39 PM (IST)
  • Apr 07, 02:31 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, reports suggest that Nagaland’s largest party — the Naga People’s Front (NPF) — has decided to support Congress’ KL Chishi in the state’s lone Lok Sabha seat.

  • Apr 07, 02:14 PM (IST)

    People ask us how we will win. We showed how in the bypolls. Each of the BSP workers helped us and we won Phulpur and Gorakhpur. In Kairana, they had elected a wall of hate we managed to demolish it: Akhilesh Yadav 

  • Apr 07, 02:09 PM (IST)

    There is no difference between Congress and BJP, their schemes are the same: Akhilesh Yadav 

  • Apr 07, 02:08 PM (IST)

    Our borders are still not secured... they have betrayed the country. This election is about change, this election is about bridging differences which they have created between us: Akhilesh Yadav 

  • Apr 07, 02:05 PM (IST)

    They call us 'milawat gathbandhan'... they are drunk on power. This gathbandhan is not 'milawat', this for 'mahaparivartan'. This is an alliance for electing a new Prime Minister: Akhilesh Yadav 

  • Apr 07, 02:03 PM (IST)

    Only Gathbandhan can carry forward the legacy of Chaudhury Charan Singh: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav 

  • Apr 07, 01:50 PM (IST)

    Along with Modi, we will also have to defeat Yogi: Mayawati 

  • Apr 07, 01:49 PM (IST)

    I want to caution the Muslim voters, Congress is assuming that irrespective of whether they win or lose, Gathbandhan should not win. Therefore, Congress has fielded candidates which will actually benefit the BJP. Which is why I want to caution the Muslim voters, only Gathbandhan is capable of taking on the BJP: Mayawati 

  • Apr 07, 01:43 PM (IST)

    'Sabka Saath, sabka vikas' is merely a jumla... Congress is also promising such things. But Congress has been tried by this state for many years... if we get the opportunity to form government at Center, we will provide government job and other jobs to the poor: Mayawati 

  • Apr 07, 01:40 PM (IST)

    Our party believes less in talking and more in delivering: Mayawati 

  • Apr 07, 01:39 PM (IST)

    If EVMs are not tampered with, we will win: Mayawati 

  • Apr 07, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Since Independence, Congress-BJP and other parties have been in power at the Center, but have been disappointing: Mayawati 

  • Apr 07, 01:37 PM (IST)

    BJP or Congress has not provided quota for backward castes in the private sector... PM Modi's 10 percent quota for poor won't help: Mayawati 

  • Apr 07, 01:26 PM (IST)

    This drama of 'Chowkidaari' will also not save the BJP: Mayawati 

  • Apr 07, 01:25 PM (IST)

    Congress party has failed, despite ruling for so many years: BSP chief Mayawati. 

  • Apr 07, 01:24 PM (IST)

    "BJP is losing particularly from Uttar Pradesh and Mahagathbandhan is winning," says Mayawati at Deoband rally, where a joint rally of BSP-SP-RLD is being held. 

  • Apr 07, 01:20 PM (IST)
  • Apr 07, 01:11 PM (IST)

    Update: Union minister SS Ahluwalia to contest elections from Burdwan-Durgapur Parliamentary constituency. 

  • Apr 07, 01:04 PM (IST)

    Update: BJP president Amit Shah says that the party's Odisha manifesto is based on nine points, which are the nine pillars of the party's vision for the "development of New Odisha". 

  • Apr 07, 12:31 PM (IST)
  • Apr 07, 12:24 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.