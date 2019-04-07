Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Opposition speaking Pakistan's language, says PM Modi at Tripura rally

Live now
Apr 07, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Development is being witnessed in Tripura... within one year, our state government has tried to apply the 7th Pay Commission: PM Modi
They think that the middle-class has helped Modi win, which is why Congress is trying to punish the middle-class. There is no mention of the word middle-class in their manifesto: PM Modi
Along with Congress, other parties have started speaking about more tax on middle-class. Are they trying to go back to the era of license raj? Chowkidar says 'jaagte raho' (keep awake) whenever he is patrolling, I want to tell you to keep awake: PM Modi
Opposition has ganged up against Modi. They are speaking the language of Pakistan: PM Modi
Left has never worked for unorganised laborers. Now we have started a pension scheme for unorganised laborers after they reach 60 years of age: PM Modi
Congress, TMC or Left has never prioritised the development of the poor: PM Modi
Tripura has become the biggest symbol of change across the country today. Last year, the way all of you overthrew a government of anarchy, incompetence, increased corruption and anti-growth Left front has become a precedent: PM Modi at a rally in Udaipur, Tripura
BJP has come to power only because of riots, they have no presence in this region: Ajit Singh
Meanwhile, reports suggest that Nagaland’s largest party — the Naga People’s Front (NPF) — has decided to support Congress’ KL Chishi in the state’s lone Lok Sabha seat.
People ask us how we will win. We showed how in the bypolls. Each of the BSP workers helped us and we won Phulpur and Gorakhpur. In Kairana, they had elected a wall of hate we managed to demolish it: Akhilesh Yadav
There is no difference between Congress and BJP, their schemes are the same: Akhilesh Yadav
Our borders are still not secured... they have betrayed the country. This election is about change, this election is about bridging differences which they have created between us: Akhilesh Yadav
They call us 'milawat gathbandhan'... they are drunk on power. This gathbandhan is not 'milawat', this for 'mahaparivartan'. This is an alliance for electing a new Prime Minister: Akhilesh Yadav
Only Gathbandhan can carry forward the legacy of Chaudhury Charan Singh: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Along with Modi, we will also have to defeat Yogi: Mayawati
I want to caution the Muslim voters, Congress is assuming that irrespective of whether they win or lose, Gathbandhan should not win. Therefore, Congress has fielded candidates which will actually benefit the BJP. Which is why I want to caution the Muslim voters, only Gathbandhan is capable of taking on the BJP: Mayawati
'Sabka Saath, sabka vikas' is merely a jumla... Congress is also promising such things. But Congress has been tried by this state for many years... if we get the opportunity to form government at Center, we will provide government job and other jobs to the poor: Mayawati
Our party believes less in talking and more in delivering: Mayawati
If EVMs are not tampered with, we will win: Mayawati
Since Independence, Congress-BJP and other parties have been in power at the Center, but have been disappointing: Mayawati
BJP or Congress has not provided quota for backward castes in the private sector... PM Modi's 10 percent quota for poor won't help: Mayawati
This drama of 'Chowkidaari' will also not save the BJP: Mayawati
Congress party has failed, despite ruling for so many years: BSP chief Mayawati.
"BJP is losing particularly from Uttar Pradesh and Mahagathbandhan is winning," says Mayawati at Deoband rally, where a joint rally of BSP-SP-RLD is being held.
Update: Union minister SS Ahluwalia to contest elections from Burdwan-Durgapur Parliamentary constituency.
Update: BJP president Amit Shah says that the party's Odisha manifesto is based on nine points, which are the nine pillars of the party's vision for the "development of New Odisha".