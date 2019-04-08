Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Congress removes campaign song stanza after EC's objection

Live now
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Congress removed stanza from campaign theme song after EC raised objection
The Congress removed one stanza from its campaign theme song, which was an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the Election Commission objected to it, according to a PTI report.
EC’s media monitoring committee had on April 6 objected to the stanza. After it was removed, the song was cleared for release.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be releasing its Lok Sabha polls manifesto today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief will be present.
Polling in Nizamabad to be held from 8.00 am to 6.00 pm
Polling in the Nizamabad Parliament constituency in Telangana, where 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers, are in the fray would be held from 8.00 am till 6.00 pm on April 11 (first phase), election officials said yesterday.
In Nizamabad, in view of large number of contestants, two hours would be set apart for the mock polling, pushing the actual commencement of polling to 8.00 am. To offset for the delayed start, the closing time had been extended to 6.00 pm, they said.
Polling time in other 16 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state would start at 7.00 am after one hour of mock polling. (PTI)
I challenge you to a debate on corruption: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while tweeting a news clip, said that "truth is a powerful thing" and, while addressing PM Modi, said that "you can run... but you cannot hide".
"Your karma is about to catch up with you. The country can hear it in your voice," he said in the tweet.
Congress leaders here were involved in 'chowkidar' quarters' scam while their 'namdars' in Delhi were involved in defense deal scams: PM Modi
I have been told that 'Namdar' has said that he will make Northeast manufacturing hub. For so many years during the Congress rule, what work did they do in manufacturing? Did they make any manufacturing hub here? But they are experts in manufacturing in abuse and lies: PM Modi
For the first time, India has gone and attacked the terror camps in Pakistan. Congress is saying they want evidence... Congress doesn't trust our Armed Forces. Congress leaders are mouthing Pakistani propaganda and is standing with those who say J&K should have two Prime Ministers: PM Modi
It is for the first time that citizens are angry against the Opposition parties, instead of the incumbent. This is rare, and it has happened because this Chowkidar has worked with honesty: PM Modi
Due to your blessings, connectivity in Northeast has improved. It is due to your blessings that the era of violence and blockade is fading: PM Modi
Imphal has conveyed what the mood in Manipur and the entire Northeast is: PM Modi
Update: PM Modi addresses rally in Imphal, Manipur
We want a government with one captain and not a team of 11 members with 40 captains: Arun Jaitley
Our campaign's main theme will be 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkar' (Modi government once more): Arun Jaitley at the launch of BJP campaign material.
"All parties need, on a pro-rata basis, the same amount of money depending on the number of seats they are contesting. The only question is ‘What is their fund collection culture?’" writes Arun Jaitley in a blog.
Naveen Babu is tired, give BJP a chance to serve Odisha: Amit Shah
BJP President Amit Shah today called upon the electorate to give "rest" to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as he is "tired" and "lacks the will" to develop the state. Shah was addressing a rally here under Aska Lok Sabha segment in Odisha's Ganjam district where polling is slated to be held on April 18.
"There has been no developmental work during Naveen Babu's tenure in 19 years. He is tired. Therefore, give BJP a chance to meet the aspirations of the people," Shah said promising that the BJP will take Odisha on the path of development. (PTI)
Development is being witnessed in Tripura... within one year, our state government has tried to apply the 7th Pay Commission: PM Modi
They think that the middle-class has helped Modi win, which is why Congress is trying to punish the middle-class. There is no mention of the word middle-class in their manifesto: PM Modi
Along with Congress, other parties have started speaking about more tax on middle-class. Are they trying to go back to the era of license raj? Chowkidar says 'jaagte raho' (keep awake) whenever he is patrolling, I want to tell you to keep awake: PM Modi
Opposition has ganged up against Modi. They are speaking the language of Pakistan: PM Modi
Left has never worked for unorganised laborers. Now we have started a pension scheme for unorganised laborers after they reach 60 years of age: PM Modi
Congress, TMC or Left has never prioritised the development of the poor: PM Modi
Tripura has become the biggest symbol of change across the country today. Last year, the way all of you overthrew a government of anarchy, incompetence, increased corruption and anti-growth Left front has become a precedent: PM Modi at a rally in Udaipur, Tripura
BJP has come to power only because of riots, they have no presence in this region: Ajit Singh
Meanwhile, reports suggest that Nagaland’s largest party — the Naga People’s Front (NPF) — has decided to support Congress’ KL Chishi in the state’s lone Lok Sabha seat.
People ask us how we will win. We showed how in the bypolls. Each of the BSP workers helped us and we won Phulpur and Gorakhpur. In Kairana, they had elected a wall of hate we managed to demolish it: Akhilesh Yadav