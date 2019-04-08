Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Congress removes campaign song stanza after EC's objection

Polling in Nizamabad to be held from 8.00 am to 6.00 pm

Polling in the Nizamabad Parliament constituency in Telangana, where 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers, are in the fray would be held from 8.00 am till 6.00 pm on April 11 (first phase), election officials said yesterday.

In Nizamabad, in view of large number of contestants, two hours would be set apart for the mock polling, pushing the actual commencement of polling to 8.00 am. To offset for the delayed start, the closing time had been extended to 6.00 pm, they said.

Polling time in other 16 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state would start at 7.00 am after one hour of mock polling. (PTI)