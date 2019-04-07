App
Apr 07, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Congress expert in manufacturing abuse and lies, says PM Modi at Manipur rally

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 07, 05:56 PM (IST)

    I challenge you to a debate on corruption: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi 

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while tweeting a news clip, said that "truth is a powerful thing" and, while addressing PM Modi, said that "you can run... but you cannot hide". 

    "Your karma is about to catch up with you. The country can hear it in your voice," he said in the tweet

     

  • Apr 07, 05:44 PM (IST)

    Congress leaders here were involved in 'chowkidar' quarters' scam while their 'namdars' in Delhi were involved in defense deal scams: PM Modi  

  • Apr 07, 05:35 PM (IST)

    I have been told that 'Namdar' has said that he will make Northeast manufacturing hub. For so many years during the Congress rule, what work did they do in manufacturing? Did they make any manufacturing hub here? But they are experts in manufacturing in abuse and lies: PM Modi 

  • Apr 07, 05:33 PM (IST)

    For the first time, India has gone and attacked the terror camps in Pakistan. Congress is saying they want evidence... Congress doesn't trust our Armed Forces. Congress leaders are mouthing Pakistani propaganda and is standing with those who say J&K should have two Prime Ministers: PM Modi 

  • Apr 07, 05:31 PM (IST)

    It is for the first time that citizens are angry against the Opposition parties, instead of the incumbent. This is rare, and it has happened because this Chowkidar has worked with honesty: PM Modi 

  • Apr 07, 05:28 PM (IST)

    Due to your blessings, connectivity in Northeast has improved. It is due to your blessings that the era of violence and blockade is fading: PM Modi 

  • Apr 07, 05:26 PM (IST)

    Imphal has conveyed what the mood in Manipur and the entire Northeast is: PM Modi 

  • Apr 07, 05:23 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi addresses rally in Imphal, Manipur 

  • Apr 07, 04:45 PM (IST)

    We want a government with one captain and not a team of 11 members with 40 captains: Arun Jaitley 

  • Apr 07, 04:41 PM (IST)

    Our campaign's main theme will be 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkar' (Modi government once more): Arun Jaitley at the launch of BJP campaign material. 

  • Apr 07, 04:36 PM (IST)

    "All parties need, on a pro-rata basis, the same amount of money depending on the number of seats they are contesting. The only question is ‘What is their fund collection culture?’" writes Arun Jaitley in a blog

  • Apr 07, 04:05 PM (IST)

    Naveen Babu is tired, give BJP a chance to serve Odisha: Amit Shah

    BJP President Amit Shah today called upon the electorate to give "rest" to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as he is "tired" and "lacks the will" to develop the state. Shah was addressing a rally here under Aska Lok Sabha segment in Odisha's Ganjam district where polling is slated to be held on April 18.

    "There has been no developmental work during Naveen Babu's tenure in 19 years. He is tired. Therefore, give BJP a chance to meet the aspirations of the people," Shah said promising that the BJP will take Odisha on the path of development. (PTI)

  • Apr 07, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Development is being witnessed in Tripura... within one year, our state government has tried to apply the 7th Pay Commission: PM Modi 

  • Apr 07, 03:04 PM (IST)

    They think that the middle-class has helped Modi win, which is why Congress is trying to punish the middle-class. There is no mention of the word middle-class in their manifesto: PM Modi 

  • Apr 07, 03:03 PM (IST)

    Along with Congress, other parties have started speaking about more tax on middle-class. Are they trying to go back to the era of license raj? Chowkidar says 'jaagte raho' (keep awake) whenever he is patrolling, I want to tell you to keep awake: PM Modi 

  • Apr 07, 03:01 PM (IST)

    Opposition has ganged up against Modi. They are speaking the language of Pakistan: PM Modi 

  • Apr 07, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Left has never worked for unorganised laborers. Now we have started a pension scheme for unorganised laborers after they reach 60 years of age: PM Modi 

  • Apr 07, 02:59 PM (IST)

    Congress, TMC or Left has never prioritised the development of the poor: PM Modi  

  • Apr 07, 02:57 PM (IST)

    Tripura has become the biggest symbol of change across the country today. Last year, the way all of you overthrew a government of anarchy, incompetence, increased corruption and anti-growth Left front has become a precedent: PM Modi at a rally in Udaipur, Tripura 

  • Apr 07, 02:42 PM (IST)

    BJP has come to power only because of riots, they have no presence in this region: Ajit Singh 

  • Apr 07, 02:31 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, reports suggest that Nagaland’s largest party — the Naga People’s Front (NPF) — has decided to support Congress’ KL Chishi in the state’s lone Lok Sabha seat.

  • Apr 07, 02:14 PM (IST)

    People ask us how we will win. We showed how in the bypolls. Each of the BSP workers helped us and we won Phulpur and Gorakhpur. In Kairana, they had elected a wall of hate we managed to demolish it: Akhilesh Yadav 

  • Apr 07, 02:09 PM (IST)

    There is no difference between Congress and BJP, their schemes are the same: Akhilesh Yadav 

  • Apr 07, 02:08 PM (IST)

    Our borders are still not secured... they have betrayed the country. This election is about change, this election is about bridging differences which they have created between us: Akhilesh Yadav 

  • Apr 07, 02:05 PM (IST)

    They call us 'milawat gathbandhan'... they are drunk on power. This gathbandhan is not 'milawat', this for 'mahaparivartan'. This is an alliance for electing a new Prime Minister: Akhilesh Yadav 

  • Apr 07, 02:03 PM (IST)

    Only Gathbandhan can carry forward the legacy of Chaudhury Charan Singh: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav 

