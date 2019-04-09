App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 09, 2019 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Why is secular brigade silent on Mayawati's 'appeal' to Muslims, asks PM Modi

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 09, 10:05 AM (IST)

    Mayawati a sinking ship but why is secular brigade silent, asks PM Modi on BSP chief's 'appeal' to Muslims

    PM Modi dubbed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's outreach to Muslim electorate a "desperate attempt to save a sinking ship" alluding to her political fortunes. Her desperation was understandable, Modi said, adding that the silence of secular people has exposed their "selective outrage".

    The prime minister said this in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

  • Apr 09, 09:58 AM (IST)

    Revoking AFSPA in J&K like sending our soldiers to gallows: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has targeted Congress’ manifesto over its proposal of reviewing Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that revoking the Act would be equivalent to sending soldiers to the gallows.

    In an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, PM Modi said AFSPA was necessary in J&K to protect the armed forces there and to keep up their morale.

    Read the full story here

  • Apr 09, 09:01 AM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 07:44 AM (IST)

    PM Modi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will share the stage at a rally in Maharashtra's Latur today, for the first time after the tie-up of their parties.

  • Apr 09, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four rallies today:

    > 11.00 am: Latur, Maharashtra
    > 02.30 pm: Chitradurga, Karnataka
    > 05.05 pm: Mysuru, Karnataka
    > 07:05 pm: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

  • Apr 09, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Good morning! Today is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polling.

  • Apr 08, 10:28 PM (IST)

    MP CM Kamal Nath, son to file poll nominations on April 9

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul will file their nomination papers for the Chhindwara Assembly bypoll and Lok Sabha elections respectively on April 9, MP Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza has told PTI.

  • Apr 08, 10:26 PM (IST)

    After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match

    After the Supreme Court direction to have random matching of EVM results with paper trail machine slips in five polling stations per assembly seat, the exercise will be held in 20,600 of 10.35 lakh polling stations in the Lok Sabha elections.

    Though the exercise of matching EVM results with paper trail machine slips was being held in various assembly elections, this is the first time it will be undertaken in Lok Sabha polls.

    So far, paper audit trail checks were done in only one polling station per assembly segment selected randomly by a draw of lots or lottery system, though the VVPAT machines are deployed in all the polling stations.

    Click here to read more

  • Apr 08, 08:30 PM (IST)

    Kirti Azad to contest on a Congress ticket from Dhanbad, News18 has reported. 

  • Apr 08, 08:03 PM (IST)

    "TRS will support special status for Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP is going to form the government in Andhra and we will work together for the development of both the states," says Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao while campaigning in Vikarabad. 

  • Apr 08, 06:12 PM (IST)

    If someone talks about separate PM for J&K, we will have no option other than abolishing Articles 370 and 35A: Rajnath Singh (PTI) 

  • Apr 08, 05:37 PM (IST)

    "Speed with which Congress has reacted on the manifesto, it is very clear that they have not gone through even one of the 75. Congress should spend some time, read the manifesto, then talk," says Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Congress saying that the 75 resolutions in BJP manifesto are "bluff". 

  • Apr 08, 04:02 PM (IST)

    New government will provide free education to all girls if voted to power: Naveen Patnaik 

  • Apr 08, 03:53 PM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 03:28 PM (IST)

    Update: UP CEO sends report to Election Commission on Mayawati's "Muslim vote" statement, News18 has reported. EC will take a decision in the next one or two days. 

  • Apr 08, 02:58 PM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Update: KC Tyagi of JD(U) says that the party's "opinion on 35A and 370 are different" than the BJP but that they "want Modi government to come again". 

  • Apr 08, 02:25 PM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 02:08 PM (IST)

    "Did PM even give a single penny for West Bengal? The person who makes such big claims must see what he has contributed towards Bengal. He was busy in foreign tours for five years and now he saw the need to come here," says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

  • Apr 08, 02:05 PM (IST)

  • Apr 08, 01:48 PM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 01:10 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has concluded his address at BJP's manifesto launch.

  • Apr 08, 01:07 PM (IST)

    BJP promises to implement NRC in other parts of the country

    BJP, in its poll manifesto has promised to “implement the NRC in a phased manner in other parts of the country."

  • Apr 08, 01:06 PM (IST)

    The BJP has reiterated that it would make efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits.

  • Apr 08, 01:03 PM (IST)

    Our approach is need-based. Politics can go on but to move nation ahead our approach is multi-dimensional: PM Modi

  • Apr 08, 01:00 PM (IST)

    Update: Meanwhile, Congress’ candidate from Mumbai Northwest, Priya Dutt has filed her nomination at Bandra Collector Office in Mumbai.

  • Apr 08, 12:59 PM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 12:56 PM (IST)

    BJP promises to set up a separate ministry for fishermen.

  • Apr 08, 12:54 PM (IST)

    It is one mission, one direction for the BJP: PM Modi

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.