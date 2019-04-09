Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Why is secular brigade silent on Mayawati's 'appeal' to Muslims, asks PM Modi

Live now
Apr 09, 2019 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Mayawati a sinking ship but why is secular brigade silent, asks PM Modi on BSP chief's 'appeal' to Muslims
PM Modi dubbed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's outreach to Muslim electorate a "desperate attempt to save a sinking ship" alluding to her political fortunes. Her desperation was understandable, Modi said, adding that the silence of secular people has exposed their "selective outrage".
The prime minister said this in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.
Revoking AFSPA in J&K like sending our soldiers to gallows: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has targeted Congress’ manifesto over its proposal of reviewing Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that revoking the Act would be equivalent to sending soldiers to the gallows.
In an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, PM Modi said AFSPA was necessary in J&K to protect the armed forces there and to keep up their morale.
Read the full story here
PM Modi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will share the stage at a rally in Maharashtra's Latur today, for the first time after the tie-up of their parties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four rallies today:
> 11.00 am: Latur, Maharashtra
> 02.30 pm: Chitradurga, Karnataka
> 05.05 pm: Mysuru, Karnataka
> 07:05 pm: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Good morning! Today is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polling.
MP CM Kamal Nath, son to file poll nominations on April 9
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul will file their nomination papers for the Chhindwara Assembly bypoll and Lok Sabha elections respectively on April 9, MP Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza has told PTI.
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
After the Supreme Court direction to have random matching of EVM results with paper trail machine slips in five polling stations per assembly seat, the exercise will be held in 20,600 of 10.35 lakh polling stations in the Lok Sabha elections.
Though the exercise of matching EVM results with paper trail machine slips was being held in various assembly elections, this is the first time it will be undertaken in Lok Sabha polls.
So far, paper audit trail checks were done in only one polling station per assembly segment selected randomly by a draw of lots or lottery system, though the VVPAT machines are deployed in all the polling stations.
Click here to read more
Kirti Azad to contest on a Congress ticket from Dhanbad, News18 has reported.
"TRS will support special status for Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP is going to form the government in Andhra and we will work together for the development of both the states," says Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao while campaigning in Vikarabad.
Left will face a backlash for the way it handled Sabarimala protests: Kummanam Rajasekharan
Former Mizoram Governor and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Kummanam Rajasekharan is confident that the people have realised that the CPI and the Congress failed to deliver.
If someone talks about separate PM for J&K, we will have no option other than abolishing Articles 370 and 35A: Rajnath Singh (PTI)
"Speed with which Congress has reacted on the manifesto, it is very clear that they have not gone through even one of the 75. Congress should spend some time, read the manifesto, then talk," says Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Congress saying that the 75 resolutions in BJP manifesto are "bluff".
New government will provide free education to all girls if voted to power: Naveen Patnaik
Update: UP CEO sends report to Election Commission on Mayawati's "Muslim vote" statement, News18 has reported. EC will take a decision in the next one or two days.
Update: KC Tyagi of JD(U) says that the party's "opinion on 35A and 370 are different" than the BJP but that they "want Modi government to come again".
"Did PM even give a single penny for West Bengal? The person who makes such big claims must see what he has contributed towards Bengal. He was busy in foreign tours for five years and now he saw the need to come here," says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
PM Modi has concluded his address at BJP's manifesto launch.
BJP promises to implement NRC in other parts of the country
BJP, in its poll manifesto has promised to “implement the NRC in a phased manner in other parts of the country."
The BJP has reiterated that it would make efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits.
Our approach is need-based. Politics can go on but to move nation ahead our approach is multi-dimensional: PM Modi
Update: Meanwhile, Congress’ candidate from Mumbai Northwest, Priya Dutt has filed her nomination at Bandra Collector Office in Mumbai.
BJP promises to set up a separate ministry for fishermen.
It is one mission, one direction for the BJP: PM Modi