App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 10, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Amethi

LIVE updates of the Lok Sabha election campaign. Phase 1 of polling to happen tomorrow

highlights

  • Apr 10, 12:53 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is filing his nomination from Amethi for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra.

  • Apr 10, 12:36 PM (IST)
  • Apr 10, 12:08 PM (IST)
  • Apr 10, 11:58 AM (IST)

    PM Modi has concluded his public meeting in Junagadh. He will address another rally in Songadh at 1.55 pm.

  • Apr 10, 11:53 AM (IST)

    We brought housing scheme for the poor, built toilets for women of the country and launched the world's biggest healthcare plan (Ayushmaan Bharat) for the poor: PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Update: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Amethi has begun. He is expected to file his nomination there shortly.

  • Apr 10, 11:30 AM (IST)

    On Congress' tape recorder, the same song plays all day -- remove Modi, remove Modi! Except Modi's removal, Congress has no agenda: PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 11:28 AM (IST)

    A new name has been added to Congress' corruption list -- Tughlaq Road Chunavi Ghotala: PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 11:26 AM (IST)

    When Modi talks about the removal of terrorism, the Congress and its partners talk about the removal of Modi. There is no such abuse that they have not given to your son (Narendra Modi): PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Congress is looting money sent to pregnant women. It is seen in the media that stacks of notes were found with Congressmen. Congress first made Karnataka its ATM, now Madhya Pradesh has become its ATM: PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 11:22 AM (IST)

    Congress only comes to power to loot money: PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 11:17 AM (IST)

    I have come here to give you an account of the work done in the last five years. Aren't you proud of the work done by your son, this 'chowkidaar'?  Aren't you proud that there is not a single blot of corruption?: PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 11:13 AM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Junagarh, Gujarat.  

  • Apr 10, 11:13 AM (IST)
  • Apr 10, 10:34 AM (IST)
  • Apr 10, 10:27 AM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh to file his nomination. Earlier this month he had filed his nomination from Wayanad, Kerala.

  • Apr 10, 10:19 AM (IST)

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today took a swipe at the Modi government, charging that in this regime conviction comes first and investigation later and a person is guilty until proven innocent.

    He said the law secretary should "teach" the Prime Minister some basic lessons in law as the Supreme Court has said that bail is the rule and jail the exception.

    Read the full story here

  • Apr 10, 09:20 AM (IST)
  • Apr 10, 08:30 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three election rallies today:

    10.30 am: Junagadh, Gujarat
    01.55 pm: Songadh, Gujarat
    05.30 pm: Panaji, Goa

  • Apr 10, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat today and hold a roadshow in the constituency.

    Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi for the filing of the nomination. The Congress chief will undertake a 3-km road show from Munshiganj-Darpipur to Gauriganj before filing the nomination, PTI has reported.

  • Apr 09, 10:47 PM (IST)

    Just In | Income Tax raids carried out at TDP MP Jayadev Galla's offices in Guntur, News18 has reported.  

  • Apr 09, 09:50 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 09:03 PM (IST)

  • Apr 09, 09:00 PM (IST)

    Update: Chief Electoral Officer, Chhattisgarh has taken an immediate video conference meeting of collectors & SPs of the affected districts covering Phase 1 and phase 2 in Chhattisgarh, and have instructed them to take utmost precautions over the next few days, reports news agency ANI. 

  • Apr 09, 08:48 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 08:16 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 08:08 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 08:07 PM (IST)

    PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
     

    Their main slogan for this election is 'Ab Hoga Nyay'. This means that they agree that in 60 years of their rule they have done ‘anyay’ (injustice). So knowingly or unknowingly they have admitted that they have done injustice for 60 years in power,” said PM Modi in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.
     

    The prime minister further raised the cases in which justice is impending. “When they talk about ‘nyay’, what about justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots? What about ‘nyay’ for the victims of triple talaq? What about the farmers of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh who were promised loan waivers? You promised them justice in just 10 days. It has been 100 days now. When will they get justice? The victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy are asking why Congress allowed the guilty to flee the country. They are seeking justice,” asked Modi.
     

    Click here to read more. 

  • Apr 09, 08:04 PM (IST)

    On LK Advani's blog: He has stated the basic principles of the BJP. These are our principles. All BJP workers say the same. The nation is supreme, the party is next and the self is last. 

  • Apr 09, 08:01 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.