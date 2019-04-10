Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Amethi

Live now
Apr 10, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Update: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is filing his nomination from Amethi for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra.
PM Modi has concluded his public meeting in Junagadh. He will address another rally in Songadh at 1.55 pm.
We brought housing scheme for the poor, built toilets for women of the country and launched the world's biggest healthcare plan (Ayushmaan Bharat) for the poor: PM Modi
Update: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Amethi has begun. He is expected to file his nomination there shortly.
On Congress' tape recorder, the same song plays all day -- remove Modi, remove Modi! Except Modi's removal, Congress has no agenda: PM Modi
A new name has been added to Congress' corruption list -- Tughlaq Road Chunavi Ghotala: PM Modi
When Modi talks about the removal of terrorism, the Congress and its partners talk about the removal of Modi. There is no such abuse that they have not given to your son (Narendra Modi): PM Modi
Congress is looting money sent to pregnant women. It is seen in the media that stacks of notes were found with Congressmen. Congress first made Karnataka its ATM, now Madhya Pradesh has become its ATM: PM Modi
Congress only comes to power to loot money: PM Modi
I have come here to give you an account of the work done in the last five years. Aren't you proud of the work done by your son, this 'chowkidaar'? Aren't you proud that there is not a single blot of corruption?: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Junagarh, Gujarat.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh to file his nomination. Earlier this month he had filed his nomination from Wayanad, Kerala.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today took a swipe at the Modi government, charging that in this regime conviction comes first and investigation later and a person is guilty until proven innocent.
He said the law secretary should "teach" the Prime Minister some basic lessons in law as the Supreme Court has said that bail is the rule and jail the exception.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three election rallies today:
10.30 am: Junagadh, Gujarat
01.55 pm: Songadh, Gujarat
05.30 pm: Panaji, Goa
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat today and hold a roadshow in the constituency.
Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi for the filing of the nomination. The Congress chief will undertake a 3-km road show from Munshiganj-Darpipur to Gauriganj before filing the nomination, PTI has reported.
Just In | Income Tax raids carried out at TDP MP Jayadev Galla's offices in Guntur, News18 has reported.
Update: Chief Electoral Officer, Chhattisgarh has taken an immediate video conference meeting of collectors & SPs of the affected districts covering Phase 1 and phase 2 in Chhattisgarh, and have instructed them to take utmost precautions over the next few days, reports news agency ANI.
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Their main slogan for this election is 'Ab Hoga Nyay'. This means that they agree that in 60 years of their rule they have done ‘anyay’ (injustice). So knowingly or unknowingly they have admitted that they have done injustice for 60 years in power,” said PM Modi in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.
The prime minister further raised the cases in which justice is impending. “When they talk about ‘nyay’, what about justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots? What about ‘nyay’ for the victims of triple talaq? What about the farmers of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh who were promised loan waivers? You promised them justice in just 10 days. It has been 100 days now. When will they get justice? The victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy are asking why Congress allowed the guilty to flee the country. They are seeking justice,” asked Modi.
On LK Advani's blog: He has stated the basic principles of the BJP. These are our principles. All BJP workers say the same. The nation is supreme, the party is next and the self is last.