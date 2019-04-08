Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: PM Modi releases BJP's poll manifesto

Live now
Apr 08, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
With all our promises, made in this manifesto, we are taking a step towards building a 'New India': Rajnath Singh
Here’s what Rajnath Singh has said:
> The manifesto is a 48-page 'vision document'
> We are committed towards progressive India
> The ‘sankalp patra’ is a visionary and practical document
To know India’s ‘Mann ki Baat’, we have spoken to crores of people while preparing this ‘sankalp patra’. We have spoken to experts and have also taken feedback from social media: Rajnath Singh
Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh is speaking about how the manifesto was prepared. Rajnath Singh is heading the manifesto committee.
BREAKING NEWS | PM Narendra Modi and senior leaders of the BJP have released the party's Lok Sabha polls manifesto.
The Narendra Modi government has taken more than 50 major steps in 5 years, which are going to be a part of history: Amit Shah
India's economy was 11th in 2014, today we are the 6th largest economy in the world and are fast becoming the 5th largest economy: Amit Shah
Today, most of the houses in the country have electricity. There are more than 8 crore toilets, 7 crore million poor households have been given gas connections, free treatment has been ensured for 50 crore poor: Amit Shah
The journey from 2014 to 2019 is such that whenever a history of India's development and credibility is written, this term will be written in golden letters: Amit Shah
Amit Shah is listing out achievements of the Modi government ahead of the launch of BJP’s ‘sankalp patra’.
In these five years, we have provided a decisive government. We have touched lives of 50 crore poor people: Amit Shah
Let me remind you of 2014. Then, the BJP made the Chief Minister of Gujarat the prime minister of the country. Then, we came to you with a vision of how the country will run. Accepting our vision, the public gave us a historic mandate: Amit Shah
BJP President Amit Shah is addressing the gathering.
The manifesto launch ceremony at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi has begun. PM Modi and party chief Amit Shah have arrived.
Senior BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley are also present.
BJP’s manifesto launch function is expected to begin shortly.
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rallies in western Uttar Pradesh today:
11.15 am: Saharanpur
01.45 pm: Shamli
03:30 pm: Bijnor
Update: Apna Dal names Pakauri Lal Kol as its Lok Sabha candidate from Robertsganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are expected to release the party's Lok Sabha polls manifesto shortly.
Catch the LIVE updates here
Update: Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has released its poll their manifesto.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be holding a rally in Saharanpur, UP today. Parts of western Uttar Pradesh will be heading for polls in the first phase on April 11.
This rally will be followed by public meetings in Shamili and Bijnor in the region.
Congress removed stanza from campaign theme song after EC raised objection
The Congress removed one stanza from its campaign theme song, which was an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the Election Commission objected to it, according to a PTI report.
EC’s media monitoring committee had on April 6 objected to the stanza. After it was removed, the song was cleared for release.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be releasing its Lok Sabha polls manifesto today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief will be present.
Polling in Nizamabad to be held from 8.00 am to 6.00 pm
Polling in the Nizamabad Parliament constituency in Telangana, where 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers, are in the fray would be held from 8.00 am till 6.00 pm on April 11 (first phase), election officials said yesterday.
In Nizamabad, in view of large number of contestants, two hours would be set apart for the mock polling, pushing the actual commencement of polling to 8.00 am. To offset for the delayed start, the closing time had been extended to 6.00 pm, they said.
Polling time in other 16 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state would start at 7.00 am after one hour of mock polling. (PTI)
I challenge you to a debate on corruption: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while tweeting a news clip, said that "truth is a powerful thing" and, while addressing PM Modi, said that "you can run... but you cannot hide".
"Your karma is about to catch up with you. The country can hear it in your voice," he said in the tweet.
Congress leaders here were involved in 'chowkidar' quarters' scam while their 'namdars' in Delhi were involved in defense deal scams: PM Modi