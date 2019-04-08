App
Apr 08, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: PM Modi releases BJP's poll manifesto

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 08, 11:39 AM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 12:06 PM (IST)

    With all our promises, made in this manifesto, we are taking a step towards building a 'New India': Rajnath Singh

  • Apr 08, 12:05 PM (IST)

    Here’s what Rajnath Singh has said:

    > The manifesto is a 48-page 'vision document'
    > We are committed towards progressive India
    > The ‘sankalp patra’ is a visionary and practical document

  • Apr 08, 12:03 PM (IST)

    To know India’s ‘Mann ki Baat’, we have spoken to crores of people while preparing this ‘sankalp patra’. We have spoken to experts and have also taken feedback from social media: Rajnath Singh

  • Apr 08, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh is speaking about how the manifesto was prepared. Rajnath Singh is heading the manifesto committee.

  • Apr 08, 11:58 AM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 11:57 AM (IST)

    BREAKING NEWS | PM Narendra Modi and senior leaders of the BJP have released the party's Lok Sabha polls manifesto.

  • Apr 08, 11:54 AM (IST)

    The Narendra Modi government has taken more than 50 major steps in 5 years, which are going to be a part of history: Amit Shah

  • Apr 08, 11:49 AM (IST)

    India's economy was 11th in 2014, today we are the 6th largest economy in the world and are fast becoming the 5th largest economy: Amit Shah

  • Apr 08, 11:48 AM (IST)

    Today, most of the houses in the country have electricity. There are more than 8 crore toilets, 7 crore million poor households have been given gas connections, free treatment has been ensured for 50 crore poor: Amit Shah

  • Apr 08, 11:46 AM (IST)

    The journey from 2014 to 2019 is such that whenever a history of India's development and credibility is written, this term will be written in golden letters: Amit Shah

  • Apr 08, 11:44 AM (IST)

    Amit Shah is listing out achievements of the Modi government ahead of the launch of BJP’s ‘sankalp patra’.

  • Apr 08, 11:44 AM (IST)

    In these five years, we have provided a decisive government. We have touched lives of 50 crore poor people: Amit Shah

  • Apr 08, 11:42 AM (IST)

    Let me remind you of 2014. Then, the BJP made the Chief Minister of Gujarat the prime minister of the country. Then, we came to you with a vision of how the country will run. Accepting our vision, the public gave us a historic mandate: Amit Shah

  • Apr 08, 11:39 AM (IST)

    BJP President Amit Shah is addressing the gathering.

  • Apr 08, 11:37 AM (IST)

    The manifesto launch ceremony at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi has begun. PM Modi and party chief Amit Shah have arrived.

    Senior BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley are also present.

  • Apr 08, 11:16 AM (IST)

    BJP’s manifesto launch function is expected to begin shortly.

  • Apr 08, 10:52 AM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 10:30 AM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rallies in western Uttar Pradesh today:
    11.15 am: Saharanpur
    01.45 pm: Shamli
    03:30 pm: Bijnor

  • Apr 08, 10:28 AM (IST)

    Update: Apna Dal names Pakauri Lal Kol as its Lok Sabha candidate from Robertsganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Apr 08, 10:14 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are expected to release the party's Lok Sabha polls manifesto shortly.

    Catch the LIVE updates here

  • Apr 08, 10:13 AM (IST)

    Update: Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has released its poll their manifesto.

  • Apr 08, 10:12 AM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 09:12 AM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be holding a rally in Saharanpur, UP today. Parts of western Uttar Pradesh will be heading for polls in the first phase on April 11.

    This rally will be followed by public meetings in Shamili and Bijnor in the region.

  • Apr 08, 07:53 AM (IST)

    Congress removed stanza from campaign theme song after EC raised objection

    The Congress removed one stanza from its campaign theme song, which was an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the Election Commission objected to it, according to a PTI report.

    EC’s media monitoring committee had on April 6 objected to the stanza. After it was removed, the song was cleared for release.

  • Apr 08, 07:50 AM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 07:50 AM (IST)

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be releasing its Lok Sabha polls manifesto today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief will be present.

  • Apr 08, 07:48 AM (IST)

    Polling in Nizamabad to be held from 8.00 am to 6.00 pm

    Polling in the Nizamabad Parliament constituency in Telangana, where 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers, are in the fray would be held from 8.00 am till 6.00 pm on April 11 (first phase), election officials said yesterday.

    In Nizamabad, in view of large number of contestants, two hours would be set apart for the mock polling, pushing the actual commencement of polling to 8.00 am. To offset for the delayed start, the closing time had been extended to 6.00 pm, they said.

    Polling time in other 16 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state would start at 7.00 am after one hour of mock polling. (PTI)

  • Apr 07, 05:56 PM (IST)

    I challenge you to a debate on corruption: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi 

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while tweeting a news clip, said that "truth is a powerful thing" and, while addressing PM Modi, said that "you can run... but you cannot hide". 

    "Your karma is about to catch up with you. The country can hear it in your voice," he said in the tweet

     

  • Apr 07, 05:44 PM (IST)

    Congress leaders here were involved in 'chowkidar' quarters' scam while their 'namdars' in Delhi were involved in defense deal scams: PM Modi  

