App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 10, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Our responsibility to fulfil Manohar Parrikar's dreams for Goa, says PM Modi at rally

LIVE updates of the Lok Sabha election campaign. Phase 1 of polling to happen tomorrow

highlights

  • Apr 10, 06:55 PM (IST)
  • Apr 10, 06:48 PM (IST)

    I have an emotional connect with Goa. And today, when I have come to Goa, whatever I could do and have done, is due to your blessings: PM Modi 

  • Apr 10, 06:44 PM (IST)

    We will try our best to resolve problems in mining activity: PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 06:40 PM (IST)

    Congress is saying it clearly now that they think the middle-class of this nation is selfish: PM Modi 

  • Apr 10, 06:36 PM (IST)

    Panaji is being developed as a Smart City. This will promote tourism even more: PM Modi 

  • Apr 10, 06:33 PM (IST)

    Earlier, small states were not taken into consideration. But now, due to BJP, small states are getting involved in development. Goa had given a model for this: PM Modi 

  • Apr 10, 06:31 PM (IST)

    Be careful, Congress' claw is busy doing two things: either looting the government treasury or control a weak government by remote control. A weak government suits Congress because they can do what they want and have their say: PM Modi 

  • Apr 10, 06:28 PM (IST)

    Dynasty can get you party's command, but from where will you bring credibility in the eyes of the nation?: PM Modi 

  • Apr 10, 06:28 PM (IST)

    I can't understand why they spread such lies. Perhaps, he is carrying the burden of his father's Bofors scam: PM Modi, in an apparent reference to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.  

  • Apr 10, 06:20 PM (IST)

    A lot of corruption happened in the VVIP chopper scam... these people thought the matter would be closed, but they had no idea that a 'Chowkidar' would come and all the middlemen would be brought back, even if it means bringing them back from hell: PM Modi 

  • Apr 10, 06:17 PM (IST)

    Our dream and responsibility is to fulfill the dreams that Manohar Parrikar had for Goa: PM Modi 

  • Apr 10, 06:14 PM (IST)

    Manohar Parrikar was an epitome of how a person can work with hard work and honesty in the interest of the people: PM Modi 

  • Apr 10, 06:12 PM (IST)

    I have come here at a time when a person who was a personal friend and a support for this nation, (former Goa Chief Minister) Manohar Parrikar, is not among us: PM Modi in Goa 

  • Apr 10, 05:52 PM (IST)

    Modi wants to create two Indias: one for his friends Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and another for the poor. Congress will never allow this: Rahul Gandhi at Raiganj rally. 

  • Apr 10, 05:48 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi to address a rally in Panaji, Goa shortly. 

  • Apr 10, 05:39 PM (IST)

    "Has Congress ever allied with BJP? Mamata allied with BJP. Congress has consistently been against BJP. Congress will defeat Modi in 2019 elections. Post that the Air Force money has been misused in Rafale will be probed and the guilty will be punished," says Congress president Rahul Gandhi while targeting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in a rally in Raiganj, WB. 

  • Apr 10, 05:33 PM (IST)

    Just In | EC Order stopping PM Modi biopic will also apply to NaMo TV, News18 has reported. 

  • Apr 10, 04:08 PM (IST)
  • Apr 10, 03:57 PM (IST)
  • Apr 10, 03:08 PM (IST)

    PM Modi:  In the 15 years that the BJP was in power in Madhya Pradesh, there was not a single case of corruption. And in the four months that the Congress has come to power, everyone has seen what is happening in Bhopal. 

  • Apr 10, 03:06 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Due to Sardar Saheb, Junagadh's Nizam, we were able to merge Junagadh into Gujarat. But Jawaharlal Nehru kept the subject of Jammu and Kashmir with the result that we are still experiencing.

  • Apr 10, 03:03 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: This land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel has succeeded in taking the country and the world in a direction

  • Apr 10, 03:02 PM (IST)

    PM Modi addresses a rally in Songadh, Gujarat

    PM Modi:  If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was alive today, he would have never accepted the 'Dhakosla Patr' (sham manifesto) of the Congress.

  • Apr 10, 02:56 PM (IST)
  • Apr 10, 02:54 PM (IST)

    Update:

    The Election Commission on complaints against movies NTR Laxmi, PM Narendra Modi & Udyama Simham: "These have potential to affect level playing field which is in consonance with Model Code of Conduct" and "shouldn't be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during Model Code of Conduct"

  • Apr 10, 02:49 PM (IST)

  • Apr 10, 02:24 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till national elections are over, panel says film disturbs level-playing field.

  • Apr 10, 02:20 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Election Commission has blocked biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

  • Apr 10, 02:02 PM (IST)

    Gurjar quota agitation leader Kirori Singh Bainsla joined the BJP at the party's headquarters in New Delhi today. Bainsla's son Vijay Bainsla also joined the party in the presence of  BJP's Rajasthan-in-charge Prakash Javadekar.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.