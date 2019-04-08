App
Apr 08, 2019 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Kirti Azad to contest from Dhanbad on Congress ticket

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 08, 08:30 PM (IST)

    Kirti Azad to contest on a Congress ticket from Dhanbad, News18 has reported. 

  • Apr 08, 08:03 PM (IST)

    "TRS will support special status for Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP is going to form the government in Andhra and we will work together for the development of both the states," says Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao while campaigning in Vikarabad. 

  • Apr 08, 06:12 PM (IST)

    If someone talks about separate PM for J&K, we will have no option other than abolishing Articles 370 and 35A: Rajnath Singh (PTI) 

  • Apr 08, 05:37 PM (IST)

    "Speed with which Congress has reacted on the manifesto, it is very clear that they have not gone through even one of the 75. Congress should spend some time, read the manifesto, then talk," says Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Congress saying that the 75 resolutions in BJP manifesto are "bluff". 

  • Apr 08, 04:02 PM (IST)

    New government will provide free education to all girls if voted to power: Naveen Patnaik 

  • Apr 08, 03:53 PM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 03:28 PM (IST)

    Update: UP CEO sends report to Election Commission on Mayawati's "Muslim vote" statement, News18 has reported. EC will take a decision in the next one or two days. 

  • Apr 08, 02:58 PM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Update: KC Tyagi of JD(U) says that the party's "opinion on 35A and 370 are different" than the BJP but that they "want Modi government to come again". 

  • Apr 08, 02:25 PM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 02:08 PM (IST)

    "Did PM even give a single penny for West Bengal? The person who makes such big claims must see what he has contributed towards Bengal. He was busy in foreign tours for five years and now he saw the need to come here," says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

  • Apr 08, 02:05 PM (IST)

  • Apr 08, 01:48 PM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 01:10 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has concluded his address at BJP's manifesto launch.

  • Apr 08, 01:07 PM (IST)

    BJP promises to implement NRC in other parts of the country

    BJP, in its poll manifesto has promised to “implement the NRC in a phased manner in other parts of the country."

  • Apr 08, 01:06 PM (IST)

    The BJP has reiterated that it would make efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits.

  • Apr 08, 01:03 PM (IST)

    Our approach is need-based. Politics can go on but to move nation ahead our approach is multi-dimensional: PM Modi

  • Apr 08, 01:00 PM (IST)

    Update: Meanwhile, Congress’ candidate from Mumbai Northwest, Priya Dutt has filed her nomination at Bandra Collector Office in Mumbai.

  • Apr 08, 12:59 PM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 12:56 PM (IST)

    BJP promises to set up a separate ministry for fishermen.

  • Apr 08, 12:54 PM (IST)

    It is one mission, one direction for the BJP: PM Modi

  • Apr 08, 12:48 PM (IST)

    Nationalism is our inspiration and good governance is our mantra: PM Modi

  • Apr 08, 12:48 PM (IST)

    For the first time in India, all promises by a government has been fulfilled. We plan to take this forward : PM Modi

  • Apr 08, 12:45 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the manifesto launch ceremony.

  • Apr 08, 12:45 PM (IST)

    This is an indication of Modi ji's diplomatic success that when Pakistan threatened to boycott Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting if India was invited then 56 out of 57 countries said let Pakistan not come: Union Minister Sushma Swaraj at BJP manifesto release

  • Apr 08, 12:41 PM (IST)

    “We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” BJP has said in its manifesto.

  • Apr 08, 12:39 PM (IST)

    More details from BJP’s Lok Sabha polls manifesto. The party has promised:

    > Legislation of a Bill to prohibit and eliminate practices such as Triple Talaq and Nikah Halala
    > Expand Ayushman Bharat to include all Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers
    > 10% material procurement for the government by MSMEs having at least 50% women employees in their workforce

  • Apr 08, 12:34 PM (IST)

    More details from BJP’s Lok Sabha polls manifesto | The party has promised:

    > Telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory facilities at 1.5 lakh health and welfare centers
    > One medical college or post graduate medical college in every district
    > Ensure full immunization coverage for all children and pregnant women by 2022

  • Apr 08, 12:30 PM (IST)

    More details from BJP’s Lok Sabha polls manifesto | The party has promised:

    > All habitations to attain Open Defecation Free (ODF) status
    > 50 cities to be covered with metro network
    > Bharatmala 2.0 to support the states to develop state road network

