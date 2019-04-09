App
Apr 09, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Eliminating terrorists in their homes is New India's policy, says PM Modi

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 09, 01:36 PM (IST)

    Update: "In 2014, the then Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar visited Amethi and he saw poverty there. He saw that poor people don't even have slippers to wear. When he returned to Goa, he asked if people here can donate slippers to people of Amethi and 25,000 slippers were given," says Smriti Irani, reports News18. 

  • Apr 09, 01:31 PM (IST)

    Demonetisation is the biggest scam in the history of India, says Congress leader Kapil Sibal in a press briefing. 

  • Apr 09, 12:27 PM (IST)

    Update: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has junked plea by a Congress activist against release of actor Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic on PM Modi. The Bench said that the film has not yet been issued the certificate by Censor Board. The top court also said that it is to be decided by the EC whether the movie can violate Model Code of Conduct.

  • Apr 09, 12:18 PM (IST)

    I want to ask our first time voters – won’t you give your first vote for our brave jawans who were martyred in Pulwama? Won’t you give your vote for the IAF that conducted the Balakot strikes? I urge you to vote for BJP: PM  Modi in Latur, Maharashtra

  • Apr 09, 12:11 PM (IST)

    A new pension scheme for farmers will be rolled out after NDA returns to power. The pension that the farmers in the country will receive after 60 years, will act as a support to them. This will be a big step for social security for farmers of the country: PM Modi

  • Apr 09, 12:06 PM (IST)

    PM Modi is talking about the PM-Kisan scheme, its implementation and the BJP’s ‘sankalp patra’. He has also attacked Congress’ manifesto.

  • Apr 09, 12:03 PM (IST)

    It is our resolve to double farmers’ income by 2022. Hence, to fulfil or resolution, we have fixed the MSP of 22 crops at one and half times. We have worked to change the old system from seed to market: PM Modi

  • Apr 09, 12:01 PM (IST)

    Update: Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath has filed his nomination for the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. Kamal Nath also filed his nomination to the Chhindwara Assembly seat.

  • Apr 09, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Congress and NCP are now standing with those who advocate for a separate PM in J&K. Sharad sahab, you are standing with such people! The country has no expectations from Congress party but Sharad sabab you! Does it suit you?: PM Modi

  • Apr 09, 11:53 AM (IST)

    If Congress had mustered some courage in 1947, then the country would not have been divided. We would not have to deal with this problem called Pakistan: PM Modi

  • Apr 09, 11:53 AM (IST)

    Congress has said that Article 370 will never be removed for Jammu and Kashmir. Congress manifesto says exactly what Pakistan is saying: PM Modi

  • Apr 09, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Eliminating terror and terrorists in their homes is 'New India’s' policy. We have decided that we will end infiltration. We will end Naxals and Maoists: PM Modi in Latur, Maharashtra

  • Apr 09, 11:48 AM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 11:44 AM (IST)

    PM Modi's election rally in Latur, Maharashtra is about to begin.

  • Apr 09, 11:43 AM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 11:29 AM (IST)

    Why is secular brigade silent on Mayawati's 'appeal' to Muslims, asks PM Modi

    In an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, PM Modi said Mayawati’s desperation was understandable from her outreach to Muslim electorate, but the silence of secular people has exposed their "selective outrage".

    PM Modi said: “It is unsurprising that Mayawati is making such statements as she is facing defeat. She is appealing to Muslims to specifically vote for her. This is a matter for the Election Commission to look into. I am less worried about Mayawati. She is part of a sinking ship and is looking to Muslims for support.”

    Read the full story here

  • Apr 09, 10:26 AM (IST)

    Demonetisation boosted economic growth, crippled illegal companies: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with News18 has said that demonetisation is the reason India's formal economy has risen so fast, as it helped cripple illegal companies and boosted economic growth by releasing money into the system.

    "The number of people paying income tax in the 60 years since independence has doubled in the last five years," said Modi.

    Read the full story here

  • Apr 09, 10:05 AM (IST)

    Mayawati a sinking ship but why is secular brigade silent, asks PM Modi on BSP chief's 'appeal' to Muslims

    PM Modi dubbed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's outreach to Muslim electorate a "desperate attempt to save a sinking ship" alluding to her political fortunes. Her desperation was understandable, Modi said, adding that the silence of secular people has exposed their "selective outrage".

    The prime minister said this in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

  • Apr 09, 09:58 AM (IST)

    Revoking AFSPA in J&K like sending our soldiers to gallows: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has targeted Congress’ manifesto over its proposal of reviewing Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that revoking the Act would be equivalent to sending soldiers to the gallows.

    In an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, PM Modi said AFSPA was necessary in J&K to protect the armed forces there and to keep up their morale.

    Read the full story here

  • Apr 09, 09:01 AM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 07:44 AM (IST)

    PM Modi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will share the stage at a rally in Maharashtra's Latur today, for the first time after the tie-up of their parties.

  • Apr 09, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four rallies today:

    > 11.00 am: Latur, Maharashtra
    > 02.30 pm: Chitradurga, Karnataka
    > 05.05 pm: Mysuru, Karnataka
    > 07:05 pm: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

  • Apr 09, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Good morning! Today is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polling.

  • Apr 08, 10:28 PM (IST)

    MP CM Kamal Nath, son to file poll nominations on April 9

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul will file their nomination papers for the Chhindwara Assembly bypoll and Lok Sabha elections respectively on April 9, MP Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza has told PTI.

  • Apr 08, 10:26 PM (IST)

    After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match

    After the Supreme Court direction to have random matching of EVM results with paper trail machine slips in five polling stations per assembly seat, the exercise will be held in 20,600 of 10.35 lakh polling stations in the Lok Sabha elections.

    Though the exercise of matching EVM results with paper trail machine slips was being held in various assembly elections, this is the first time it will be undertaken in Lok Sabha polls.

    So far, paper audit trail checks were done in only one polling station per assembly segment selected randomly by a draw of lots or lottery system, though the VVPAT machines are deployed in all the polling stations.

    Click here to read more

  • Apr 08, 08:30 PM (IST)

    Kirti Azad to contest on a Congress ticket from Dhanbad, News18 has reported. 

  • Apr 08, 08:03 PM (IST)

    "TRS will support special status for Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP is going to form the government in Andhra and we will work together for the development of both the states," says Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao while campaigning in Vikarabad. 

  • Apr 08, 06:12 PM (IST)

    If someone talks about separate PM for J&K, we will have no option other than abolishing Articles 370 and 35A: Rajnath Singh (PTI) 

  • Apr 08, 05:37 PM (IST)

    "Speed with which Congress has reacted on the manifesto, it is very clear that they have not gone through even one of the 75. Congress should spend some time, read the manifesto, then talk," says Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Congress saying that the 75 resolutions in BJP manifesto are "bluff". 

