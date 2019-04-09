Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Eliminating terrorists in their homes is New India's policy, says PM Modi

Live now
Apr 09, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Update: "In 2014, the then Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar visited Amethi and he saw poverty there. He saw that poor people don't even have slippers to wear. When he returned to Goa, he asked if people here can donate slippers to people of Amethi and 25,000 slippers were given," says Smriti Irani, reports News18.
Demonetisation is the biggest scam in the history of India, says Congress leader Kapil Sibal in a press briefing.
Update: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has junked plea by a Congress activist against release of actor Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic on PM Modi. The Bench said that the film has not yet been issued the certificate by Censor Board. The top court also said that it is to be decided by the EC whether the movie can violate Model Code of Conduct.
I want to ask our first time voters – won’t you give your first vote for our brave jawans who were martyred in Pulwama? Won’t you give your vote for the IAF that conducted the Balakot strikes? I urge you to vote for BJP: PM Modi in Latur, Maharashtra
A new pension scheme for farmers will be rolled out after NDA returns to power. The pension that the farmers in the country will receive after 60 years, will act as a support to them. This will be a big step for social security for farmers of the country: PM Modi
PM Modi is talking about the PM-Kisan scheme, its implementation and the BJP’s ‘sankalp patra’. He has also attacked Congress’ manifesto.
It is our resolve to double farmers’ income by 2022. Hence, to fulfil or resolution, we have fixed the MSP of 22 crops at one and half times. We have worked to change the old system from seed to market: PM Modi
Update: Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath has filed his nomination for the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. Kamal Nath also filed his nomination to the Chhindwara Assembly seat.
Congress and NCP are now standing with those who advocate for a separate PM in J&K. Sharad sahab, you are standing with such people! The country has no expectations from Congress party but Sharad sabab you! Does it suit you?: PM Modi
If Congress had mustered some courage in 1947, then the country would not have been divided. We would not have to deal with this problem called Pakistan: PM Modi
Congress has said that Article 370 will never be removed for Jammu and Kashmir. Congress manifesto says exactly what Pakistan is saying: PM Modi
Eliminating terror and terrorists in their homes is 'New India’s' policy. We have decided that we will end infiltration. We will end Naxals and Maoists: PM Modi in Latur, Maharashtra
PM Modi's election rally in Latur, Maharashtra is about to begin.
Why is secular brigade silent on Mayawati's 'appeal' to Muslims, asks PM Modi
In an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, PM Modi said Mayawati’s desperation was understandable from her outreach to Muslim electorate, but the silence of secular people has exposed their "selective outrage".
PM Modi said: “It is unsurprising that Mayawati is making such statements as she is facing defeat. She is appealing to Muslims to specifically vote for her. This is a matter for the Election Commission to look into. I am less worried about Mayawati. She is part of a sinking ship and is looking to Muslims for support.”
Read the full story here
Demonetisation boosted economic growth, crippled illegal companies: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with News18 has said that demonetisation is the reason India's formal economy has risen so fast, as it helped cripple illegal companies and boosted economic growth by releasing money into the system.
"The number of people paying income tax in the 60 years since independence has doubled in the last five years," said Modi.
Read the full story here
Mayawati a sinking ship but why is secular brigade silent, asks PM Modi on BSP chief's 'appeal' to Muslims
PM Modi dubbed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's outreach to Muslim electorate a "desperate attempt to save a sinking ship" alluding to her political fortunes. Her desperation was understandable, Modi said, adding that the silence of secular people has exposed their "selective outrage".
The prime minister said this in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.
Revoking AFSPA in J&K like sending our soldiers to gallows: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has targeted Congress’ manifesto over its proposal of reviewing Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that revoking the Act would be equivalent to sending soldiers to the gallows.
In an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, PM Modi said AFSPA was necessary in J&K to protect the armed forces there and to keep up their morale.
Read the full story here
PM Modi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will share the stage at a rally in Maharashtra's Latur today, for the first time after the tie-up of their parties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four rallies today:
> 11.00 am: Latur, Maharashtra
> 02.30 pm: Chitradurga, Karnataka
> 05.05 pm: Mysuru, Karnataka
> 07:05 pm: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Good morning! Today is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polling.
MP CM Kamal Nath, son to file poll nominations on April 9
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul will file their nomination papers for the Chhindwara Assembly bypoll and Lok Sabha elections respectively on April 9, MP Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza has told PTI.
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
After the Supreme Court direction to have random matching of EVM results with paper trail machine slips in five polling stations per assembly seat, the exercise will be held in 20,600 of 10.35 lakh polling stations in the Lok Sabha elections.
Though the exercise of matching EVM results with paper trail machine slips was being held in various assembly elections, this is the first time it will be undertaken in Lok Sabha polls.
So far, paper audit trail checks were done in only one polling station per assembly segment selected randomly by a draw of lots or lottery system, though the VVPAT machines are deployed in all the polling stations.
Click here to read more
Kirti Azad to contest on a Congress ticket from Dhanbad, News18 has reported.
"TRS will support special status for Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP is going to form the government in Andhra and we will work together for the development of both the states," says Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao while campaigning in Vikarabad.
Left will face a backlash for the way it handled Sabarimala protests: Kummanam Rajasekharan
Former Mizoram Governor and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Kummanam Rajasekharan is confident that the people have realised that the CPI and the Congress failed to deliver.
If someone talks about separate PM for J&K, we will have no option other than abolishing Articles 370 and 35A: Rajnath Singh (PTI)
"Speed with which Congress has reacted on the manifesto, it is very clear that they have not gone through even one of the 75. Congress should spend some time, read the manifesto, then talk," says Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Congress saying that the 75 resolutions in BJP manifesto are "bluff".