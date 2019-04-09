Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Eliminating terrorists in their homes is New India's policy, says PM Modi

Why is secular brigade silent on Mayawati's 'appeal' to Muslims, asks PM Modi

In an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, PM Modi said Mayawati’s desperation was understandable from her outreach to Muslim electorate, but the silence of secular people has exposed their "selective outrage".

PM Modi said: “It is unsurprising that Mayawati is making such statements as she is facing defeat. She is appealing to Muslims to specifically vote for her. This is a matter for the Election Commission to look into. I am less worried about Mayawati. She is part of a sinking ship and is looking to Muslims for support.”

Read the full story here