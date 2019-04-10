Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Election Commission blocks release of PM Modi biopic

Telangana CM prima facie violated model code by making communal remarks: EC

The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, finding him prima facie guilty of allegedly passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally in Karimnagar last month.

Now, he has been asked to furnish his reply by April 12 evening, failing which the Commission will take a decision "without any further reference to you".

The Commission said VHP state president M Rama Raju had filed a compliant which claimed that the Telangana Rashtra Samathi chief "tried to secure votes by passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally at Karimnagar on March 17." (PTI)