Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Election Commission blocks release of PM Modi biopic

Apr 10, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
PM Modi: In the 15 years that the BJP was in power in Madhya Pradesh, there was not a single case of corruption. And in the four months that the Congress has come to power, everyone has seen what is happening in Bhopal.
PM Modi: Due to Sardar Saheb, Junagadh's Nizam, we were able to merge Junagadh into Gujarat. But Jawaharlal Nehru kept the subject of Jammu and Kashmir with the result that we are still experiencing.
PM Modi: This land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel has succeeded in taking the country and the world in a direction
PM Modi addresses a rally in Songadh, Gujarat
PM Modi: If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was alive today, he would have never accepted the 'Dhakosla Patr' (sham manifesto) of the Congress.
The Election Commission on complaints against movies NTR Laxmi, PM Narendra Modi & Udyama Simham: "These have potential to affect level playing field which is in consonance with Model Code of Conduct" and "shouldn't be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during Model Code of Conduct"
Update: PM Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till national elections are over, panel says film disturbs level-playing field.
JUST IN | The Election Commission has blocked biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Gurjar quota agitation leader Kirori Singh Bainsla joined the BJP at the party's headquarters in New Delhi today. Bainsla's son Vijay Bainsla also joined the party in the presence of BJP's Rajasthan-in-charge Prakash Javadekar.
Lok Sabha polls: Comparison of key promises made by BJP, Congress in their manifestos
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on April 8.
Union Minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha will file his nomination from Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat shortly.
Telangana CM prima facie violated model code by making communal remarks: EC
The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, finding him prima facie guilty of allegedly passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally in Karimnagar last month.
Now, he has been asked to furnish his reply by April 12 evening, failing which the Commission will take a decision "without any further reference to you".
The Commission said VHP state president M Rama Raju had filed a compliant which claimed that the Telangana Rashtra Samathi chief "tried to secure votes by passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally at Karimnagar on March 17." (PTI)
JUST IN | Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha seat.
Update: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is filing his nomination from Amethi for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra.
PM Modi has concluded his public meeting in Junagadh. He will address another rally in Songadh at 1.55 pm.
We brought housing scheme for the poor, built toilets for women of the country and launched the world's biggest healthcare plan (Ayushmaan Bharat) for the poor: PM Modi
Update: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Amethi has begun. He is expected to file his nomination there shortly.
On Congress' tape recorder, the same song plays all day -- remove Modi, remove Modi! Except Modi's removal, Congress has no agenda: PM Modi
A new name has been added to Congress' corruption list -- Tughlaq Road Chunavi Ghotala: PM Modi
When Modi talks about the removal of terrorism, the Congress and its partners talk about the removal of Modi. There is no such abuse that they have not given to your son (Narendra Modi): PM Modi
Congress is looting money sent to pregnant women. It is seen in the media that stacks of notes were found with Congressmen. Congress first made Karnataka its ATM, now Madhya Pradesh has become its ATM: PM Modi
Congress only comes to power to loot money: PM Modi
I have come here to give you an account of the work done in the last five years. Aren't you proud of the work done by your son, this 'chowkidaar'? Aren't you proud that there is not a single blot of corruption?: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Junagarh, Gujarat.