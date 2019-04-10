App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 10, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Election Commission blocks release of PM Modi biopic

LIVE updates of the Lok Sabha election campaign. Phase 1 of polling to happen tomorrow

highlights

  • Apr 10, 03:08 PM (IST)

    PM Modi:  In the 15 years that the BJP was in power in Madhya Pradesh, there was not a single case of corruption. And in the four months that the Congress has come to power, everyone has seen what is happening in Bhopal. 

  • Apr 10, 03:06 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Due to Sardar Saheb, Junagadh's Nizam, we were able to merge Junagadh into Gujarat. But Jawaharlal Nehru kept the subject of Jammu and Kashmir with the result that we are still experiencing.

  • Apr 10, 03:03 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: This land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel has succeeded in taking the country and the world in a direction

  • Apr 10, 03:02 PM (IST)

    PM Modi addresses a rally in Songadh, Gujarat

    PM Modi:  If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was alive today, he would have never accepted the 'Dhakosla Patr' (sham manifesto) of the Congress.

  • Apr 10, 02:56 PM (IST)
  • Apr 10, 02:54 PM (IST)

    Update:

    The Election Commission on complaints against movies NTR Laxmi, PM Narendra Modi & Udyama Simham: "These have potential to affect level playing field which is in consonance with Model Code of Conduct" and "shouldn't be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during Model Code of Conduct"

  • Apr 10, 02:49 PM (IST)

  • Apr 10, 02:24 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till national elections are over, panel says film disturbs level-playing field.

  • Apr 10, 02:20 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Election Commission has blocked biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

  • Apr 10, 02:02 PM (IST)

    Gurjar quota agitation leader Kirori Singh Bainsla joined the BJP at the party's headquarters in New Delhi today. Bainsla's son Vijay Bainsla also joined the party in the presence of  BJP's Rajasthan-in-charge Prakash Javadekar.

  • Apr 10, 01:52 PM (IST)

    Union Minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha will file his nomination from Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat shortly.

  • Apr 10, 01:31 PM (IST)

    Telangana CM prima facie violated model code by making communal remarks: EC

    The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, finding him prima facie guilty of allegedly passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally in Karimnagar last month.
    Now, he has been asked to furnish his reply by April 12 evening, failing which the Commission will take a decision "without any further reference to you".
    The Commission said VHP state president M Rama Raju had filed a compliant which claimed that the Telangana Rashtra Samathi chief "tried to secure votes by passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally at Karimnagar on March 17." (PTI)

  • Apr 10, 01:18 PM (IST)
  • Apr 10, 01:16 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

  • Apr 10, 12:53 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is filing his nomination from Amethi for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra.

  • Apr 10, 12:36 PM (IST)
  • Apr 10, 12:08 PM (IST)
  • Apr 10, 11:58 AM (IST)

    PM Modi has concluded his public meeting in Junagadh. He will address another rally in Songadh at 1.55 pm.

  • Apr 10, 11:53 AM (IST)

    We brought housing scheme for the poor, built toilets for women of the country and launched the world's biggest healthcare plan (Ayushmaan Bharat) for the poor: PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Update: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Amethi has begun. He is expected to file his nomination there shortly.

  • Apr 10, 11:30 AM (IST)

    On Congress' tape recorder, the same song plays all day -- remove Modi, remove Modi! Except Modi's removal, Congress has no agenda: PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 11:28 AM (IST)

    A new name has been added to Congress' corruption list -- Tughlaq Road Chunavi Ghotala: PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 11:26 AM (IST)

    When Modi talks about the removal of terrorism, the Congress and its partners talk about the removal of Modi. There is no such abuse that they have not given to your son (Narendra Modi): PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Congress is looting money sent to pregnant women. It is seen in the media that stacks of notes were found with Congressmen. Congress first made Karnataka its ATM, now Madhya Pradesh has become its ATM: PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 11:22 AM (IST)

    Congress only comes to power to loot money: PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 11:17 AM (IST)

    I have come here to give you an account of the work done in the last five years. Aren't you proud of the work done by your son, this 'chowkidaar'?  Aren't you proud that there is not a single blot of corruption?: PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 11:13 AM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Junagarh, Gujarat.  

  • Apr 10, 11:13 AM (IST)
  • Apr 10, 10:34 AM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.