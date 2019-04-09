Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Congress made a 'punching bag' of Karnataka chief minister, says PM Modi at Mysuru rally

Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead

Kerala Congress veteran and former state Finance Minister K M Mani died at a private hospital on the evening of April 9, hospital sources said. He was 86. He is survived by his wife and six children.

Mani, who had been undergoing treatment at the VPS Lakeshore hospital for pulmonary disease, breathed his last at 4.57 PM, they said.

