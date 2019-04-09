App
Apr 09, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Congress made a 'punching bag' of Karnataka chief minister, says PM Modi at Mysuru rally

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 09, 06:14 PM (IST)

    Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead

    Kerala Congress veteran and former state Finance Minister K M Mani died at a private hospital on the evening of April 9, hospital sources said. He was 86. He is survived by his wife and six children.

    Mani, who had been undergoing treatment at the VPS Lakeshore hospital for pulmonary disease, breathed his last at 4.57 PM, they said.

    Click here to read more. 

  • Apr 09, 05:44 PM (IST)

    The Congress' model of running a coalition government and dealing with its allies have been clearly visible in Karnataka. How the Congress leaders have been using the chief minister [HD Kumaraswamy] as their punching bag, playing the politics of blackmailing. The entire country is watching: PM Modi 

  • Apr 09, 05:38 PM (IST)

    Remember, how the Congress had raised the manta of 'Garibi Hatao'. How many decades has it been that the Congress had made this promise to the country?Now, the poor have also started to believe that once you remove the Congress, poverty will be removed automatically: PM Modi in Mysuru

  • Apr 09, 05:35 PM (IST)

    We pledge that, in the next 5 years, the number of functional airports will be doubled. We resolve that by the year 2024, we will double the number of doctors in the country. We pledge to give loans to entrepreneurs upto Rs 50 lakh without any guarantee: PM Modi

  • Apr 09, 05:28 PM (IST)

    Our 'sankalp' is that we make India and its security stronger. We want India to be one of the top 3 economies in the world by 2030: PM Modi 

  • Apr 09, 05:27 PM (IST)

    Development by taking along every lass of the society is our purpose: PM Modi 

  • Apr 09, 05:19 PM (IST)

    "I am 100 percent confident of winning, in fact, I feel the margin will be even bigger this time," says Union Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur Nitin Gadkari. 

  • Apr 09, 04:59 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 04:43 PM (IST)

    Just In | Election Commission announces May 19 as date for assembly by-elections for Panaji (Goa), Sulur, Aravakurichi, Thiruparankundram, Ottapidaram in Tamil Nadu and Kundgol in Karnataka. Counting scheduled for May 23. 

  • Apr 09, 04:32 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi to address a rally in Mysuru, Karnataka shortly. 

  • Apr 09, 04:26 PM (IST)

    "SP-BSP believe in Ali, we believe in Bajrangbali," says UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a public rally in Meerut, News18 has reported. 

  • Apr 09, 04:17 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 03:37 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 03:25 PM (IST)

    I request the first-time voters of the entire nation: you are going to vote for the first time, your vote should be to make this nation stronger. Your first vote can be dedicated to the martyrs of our nation: PM Modi 

  • Apr 09, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Our resolve is to provide house to every poor, and provide electricity to every home. Our resolve is to provide health and wellness center at every panchayat: PM Modi 

  • Apr 09, 03:07 PM (IST)

    This election you are not just electing an MP or a PM, but you are electing a strong government for a strong India. Only a strong government casn take decisions in the interest of the nation: PM Modi 

  • Apr 09, 03:06 PM (IST)

    The Chief Minister of Karnataka said then that the valor of the Armed Forces of the country should not be mentioned... is your vote bank in India or in Pakistan? Just as Balakot air strike, these people made fun of India's strike in space as well: PM Modi 

  • Apr 09, 03:03 PM (IST)

    Five years ago, terrorists from Pakistan used to attack us and Pakistan used to threaten us... but at that point of time, the government at that time used to be scared of taking any action. Now things have changed. Now if there's any trace of fear, that fear is across the border... after Balakot air strike, terrorists are scared: PM Modi 

  • Apr 09, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Karnataka is one of those states which has always backed BJP firmly: PM Modi 

  • Apr 09, 02:31 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi to address a rally in Chitradurga, Karnataka shortly. 

  • Apr 09, 02:17 PM (IST)

    Centre did not send forces to Madhya Pradesh or West Bengal... it is the Election Commission who requested for forces... we cannot be held responsible for what happens during the EC's operations: Rajnath Singh, while speaking about the recent Income Tax raids in the two states, in an interview with news agency ANI. 

  • Apr 09, 02:01 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 02:00 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 01:36 PM (IST)

    Update: "In 2014, the then Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar visited Amethi and he saw poverty there. He saw that poor people don't even have slippers to wear. When he returned to Goa, he asked if people here can donate slippers to people of Amethi and 25,000 slippers were given," says Smriti Irani, reports News18. 

  • Apr 09, 01:31 PM (IST)

    Demonetisation is the biggest scam in the history of India, says Congress leader Kapil Sibal in a press briefing. 

  • Apr 09, 12:27 PM (IST)

    Update: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has junked plea by a Congress activist against release of actor Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic on PM Modi. The Bench said that the film has not yet been issued the certificate by Censor Board. The top court also said that it is to be decided by the EC whether the movie can violate Model Code of Conduct.

  • Apr 09, 12:18 PM (IST)

    I want to ask our first time voters – won’t you give your first vote for our brave jawans who were martyred in Pulwama? Won’t you give your vote for the IAF that conducted the Balakot strikes? I urge you to vote for BJP: PM  Modi in Latur, Maharashtra

  • Apr 09, 12:11 PM (IST)

    A new pension scheme for farmers will be rolled out after NDA returns to power. The pension that the farmers in the country will receive after 60 years, will act as a support to them. This will be a big step for social security for farmers of the country: PM Modi

  • Apr 09, 12:06 PM (IST)

    PM Modi is talking about the PM-Kisan scheme, its implementation and the BJP’s ‘sankalp patra’. He has also attacked Congress’ manifesto.

  • Apr 09, 12:03 PM (IST)

    It is our resolve to double farmers’ income by 2022. Hence, to fulfil or resolution, we have fixed the MSP of 22 crops at one and half times. We have worked to change the old system from seed to market: PM Modi

