Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Congress made a 'punching bag' of Karnataka chief minister, says PM Modi at Mysuru rally

Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
Kerala Congress veteran and former state Finance Minister K M Mani died at a private hospital on the evening of April 9, hospital sources said. He was 86. He is survived by his wife and six children.
Mani, who had been undergoing treatment at the VPS Lakeshore hospital for pulmonary disease, breathed his last at 4.57 PM, they said.
The Congress' model of running a coalition government and dealing with its allies have been clearly visible in Karnataka. How the Congress leaders have been using the chief minister [HD Kumaraswamy] as their punching bag, playing the politics of blackmailing. The entire country is watching: PM Modi
Remember, how the Congress had raised the manta of 'Garibi Hatao'. How many decades has it been that the Congress had made this promise to the country?Now, the poor have also started to believe that once you remove the Congress, poverty will be removed automatically: PM Modi in Mysuru
We pledge that, in the next 5 years, the number of functional airports will be doubled. We resolve that by the year 2024, we will double the number of doctors in the country. We pledge to give loans to entrepreneurs upto Rs 50 lakh without any guarantee: PM Modi
Our 'sankalp' is that we make India and its security stronger. We want India to be one of the top 3 economies in the world by 2030: PM Modi
Development by taking along every lass of the society is our purpose: PM Modi
"I am 100 percent confident of winning, in fact, I feel the margin will be even bigger this time," says Union Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur Nitin Gadkari.
Just In | Election Commission announces May 19 as date for assembly by-elections for Panaji (Goa), Sulur, Aravakurichi, Thiruparankundram, Ottapidaram in Tamil Nadu and Kundgol in Karnataka. Counting scheduled for May 23.
Update: PM Modi to address a rally in Mysuru, Karnataka shortly.
"SP-BSP believe in Ali, we believe in Bajrangbali," says UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a public rally in Meerut, News18 has reported.
I request the first-time voters of the entire nation: you are going to vote for the first time, your vote should be to make this nation stronger. Your first vote can be dedicated to the martyrs of our nation: PM Modi
Our resolve is to provide house to every poor, and provide electricity to every home. Our resolve is to provide health and wellness center at every panchayat: PM Modi
This election you are not just electing an MP or a PM, but you are electing a strong government for a strong India. Only a strong government casn take decisions in the interest of the nation: PM Modi
The Chief Minister of Karnataka said then that the valor of the Armed Forces of the country should not be mentioned... is your vote bank in India or in Pakistan? Just as Balakot air strike, these people made fun of India's strike in space as well: PM Modi
Five years ago, terrorists from Pakistan used to attack us and Pakistan used to threaten us... but at that point of time, the government at that time used to be scared of taking any action. Now things have changed. Now if there's any trace of fear, that fear is across the border... after Balakot air strike, terrorists are scared: PM Modi
Karnataka is one of those states which has always backed BJP firmly: PM Modi
Update: PM Modi to address a rally in Chitradurga, Karnataka shortly.
Centre did not send forces to Madhya Pradesh or West Bengal... it is the Election Commission who requested for forces... we cannot be held responsible for what happens during the EC's operations: Rajnath Singh, while speaking about the recent Income Tax raids in the two states, in an interview with news agency ANI.
Update: "In 2014, the then Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar visited Amethi and he saw poverty there. He saw that poor people don't even have slippers to wear. When he returned to Goa, he asked if people here can donate slippers to people of Amethi and 25,000 slippers were given," says Smriti Irani, reports News18.
Demonetisation is the biggest scam in the history of India, says Congress leader Kapil Sibal in a press briefing.
Update: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has junked plea by a Congress activist against release of actor Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic on PM Modi. The Bench said that the film has not yet been issued the certificate by Censor Board. The top court also said that it is to be decided by the EC whether the movie can violate Model Code of Conduct.
I want to ask our first time voters – won’t you give your first vote for our brave jawans who were martyred in Pulwama? Won’t you give your vote for the IAF that conducted the Balakot strikes? I urge you to vote for BJP: PM Modi in Latur, Maharashtra
A new pension scheme for farmers will be rolled out after NDA returns to power. The pension that the farmers in the country will receive after 60 years, will act as a support to them. This will be a big step for social security for farmers of the country: PM Modi
PM Modi is talking about the PM-Kisan scheme, its implementation and the BJP’s ‘sankalp patra’. He has also attacked Congress’ manifesto.
It is our resolve to double farmers’ income by 2022. Hence, to fulfil or resolution, we have fixed the MSP of 22 crops at one and half times. We have worked to change the old system from seed to market: PM Modi