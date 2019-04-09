Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: BJP will win with bigger majority than 2014, says PM Modi in exclusive interview

Live now
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Update: Chief Electoral Officer, Chhattisgarh has taken an immediate video conference meeting of collectors & SPs of the affected districts covering Phase 1 and phase 2 in Chhattisgarh, and have instructed them to take utmost precautions over the next few days, reports news agency ANI.
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Their main slogan for this election is 'Ab Hoga Nyay'. This means that they agree that in 60 years of their rule they have done ‘anyay’ (injustice). So knowingly or unknowingly they have admitted that they have done injustice for 60 years in power,” said PM Modi in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.
The prime minister further raised the cases in which justice is impending. “When they talk about ‘nyay’, what about justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots? What about ‘nyay’ for the victims of triple talaq? What about the farmers of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh who were promised loan waivers? You promised them justice in just 10 days. It has been 100 days now. When will they get justice? The victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy are asking why Congress allowed the guilty to flee the country. They are seeking justice,” asked Modi.
On LK Advani's blog: He has stated the basic principles of the BJP. These are our principles. All BJP workers say the same. The nation is supreme, the party is next and the self is last.
On the independence of Constitutional institutions: Such issues raised by the Congress are completely nonsensical. When they lose elections the Election Commission is flawed. They want the judiciary to run as per their whims and fancies. They’ll raise impeachment norms against the chief justice and then keep the issue hanging till their ends are met.
Congress is behind ruining every institution in the country. If anybody has empowered institutions it is us. These are the people who promulgated the Emergency, turned the country into a prison, jailed senior political leaders, muzzled the media and they talk about institutions? It doesn’t behove of them (to talk about institutional integrity).
On Demonetisation: First, the fact is, if we go by the earlier rate of currency entering the system, there would have been a far higher volume of currency today (if demonetisation had not happened).
Second, big people whose businesses were hit and exposed by demonetisation have still not been able to recover from the blow. But the common citizen who suffered initially due to demonetisation stood by us. The UP election was fought on the issue of demonetisation and we came out victorious.
So people who have suffered due to demonetisation – those who lost their vote bank of the poor and those who were unable to carry out their black money dealings -- they are the people who suffered and even today, they are crying.
Demonetisation is the reason why our formal economy has risen so fast. The number of people paying income tax in the 60 years since independence has doubled in the last five years.
More than 3.5 lakh companies – hundreds of them operated out of tiny rooms – all illegal outfits that ran a parallel economy, that ran hawala networks and looted the economy, were identified thanks to demonetisation and their operations were stopped.
Crores of rupees that were disclosed entered the government coffers. I believe that if we hadn’t carried out the move, the formal economy would not have been able to take off.
Views on Pandit Nehru: I have spoken from the ramparts of the Red Fort. I’m the only Indian prime minister to have said this. I have spoken in Parliament, too – that wherever the nation has reached today is due to contributions of all governments.
But our complaint is – if Sardar Patel had been the country’s first prime minister, priorities would have been different, the pace would have been different. The country would have achieved newer heights much earlier.
The work I have had to put in since 2014 to construct toilets would have been done much earlier if Sardar Patel had been the prime minister.
On slamming the Congress: I have never slammed the Congress. I have slammed their dynastic politics. I am against the principle of dynastic politics. Never made a personal attack on the Congress family.
On Rahul Gandhi contesting from two seats – Amethi and Wayanad: The Constitution allows anyone to contest from two seats. Nothing wrong with that but the situation under which he has had to run away from Amethi is the real issue. Having to run away from a seat that has been the family heirloom is an issue that must be talked about.
On Ram Mandir: The problem is with the media. When we speak about it and they say ‘you have no issue but Hindutva’. When we stay silent on it they say ‘why don’t you speak on ram mandir’.
The BJP’s stand on the issue has been consistent. We have taken an ideological stand on the matter and have never changed that stand.
On gaining foothold in West Bengal and Odisha: Across the country. You go to the North-east or to Kutch in the west, there is a wave across the nation.
I don't go into the figures. But Amit Shah is the most hard-working of all leaders. My campaign gets media coverage but not his. I don't think any national party leader works as hard as Amit Shah throughout the year.
Not just during elections, Amit Shah meets local party workers and understands issues on the ground. The BJP is benefitting from this level of hard work. I therefore trust his assessment all the more.
On taking on the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh: It is an alliance of two forces which have been at loggerheads since the very beginning. Although it is the prerogative of the Election Commission that Mayawati was asking for Muslim votes, I think it is her last desperate attempt to stay relevant in politics. What I want to ask is why is the secular brigade silent now? Had these remarks been made for the Hindus, they would have been up in arms.
On the number of seats that the BJP is likely to win in the upcoming elections: If we would have gone by previous numbers, how would we have made a majority government in Tripura?
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is trying to “wash the Bofors stain on his father by raising the Rafale issue,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.
The Congress chief has been constantly accusing PM Modi and his government of fraud in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.
When asked about the allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal voiced by the Opposition, Modi said it was not the Opposition, but just “one individual” who is repeating it, apparently signalling to Rahul Gandhi.
On other issues in the BJP manifesto: In rural India, we have worked towards doubling the income of farmers and farm labourers and ensuring that they get pension after 60 years of age.
On other issues in the BJP manifesto: We believe the middle class will play a big role in taking the country ahead. The middle class respects the legal system, follows the law and abides by rules and regulations. The middle class pays taxes honestly, and demands the least from the government. Our job is to protect them from harassment.
On other issues in the BJP Manifesto: The number one issue is development, and it is two-fold. One is related to social infrastructure, the other is physical infrastructure. We have to provide homes to the homeless, medical facilities and education to the poor. We have to ensure that every citizen can live with dignity.
On Opposition's claims that the BJP is using Nationalism to digress from real issues: Nationalism means 'bharat mata ki jai'. If I am saying 'bharat mata ki jai' but my motherland is in pain, how is my nationalism justified?
If I try to deliver clean India, isn't that nationalism? If I put a roof over the heads of the poor, isn't that nationalism?
If the poor don't have the money for treatment in hospital and face death, is that nationalism? What is nationalism? Should I leave the poor to die or provide them Rs 5 lakh benefit under Ayushman Bharat? Isn't that nationalism?
The farmer can use modern techniques and get full price for their produce, they can get 1.5 times the MSP. Isn't that nationalism? Isn't it nationalism if we provide our forces with the latest weaponry?
That's why I say that the definition of nationalism is dynamic. 'Bharat mata ki jai' is the 'jai' of 1.3 billion people in India. If I can provide opportunities to people to improve their lives, that in my view is nationalism. And if that is the definition of nationalism, then we are nationalists.
Our nationalism is for the benefit of a billion Indians.
On BJP promising to revoke Article 370, Article 35 which gives special status to J&K: The problem in Kashmir is largely due to the 50-odd political families there. They have been milking the issue. They don't want any benefit to be given to the ordinary Kashmiri. They use public sentiment for political gains.
These days the income tax department has cracked down on such elements. While stone-pelters are funded by Pakistan to protect militants, but when there is a crackdown by the NIA on terror operators, people stand outside their homes and clap. The people of Kashmir want freedom from such political families who have been preying on their emotions for 50 years.
The situation in Kashmir is such that people want change, whether it is about Article 35A or Article 370.
On alliance with PDP: It wasn't a mistake. It was the need of the hour. The people had given a fractured mandate. So we decided to form an alliance, though we had realised that the ideologies are contradictory.
On Kashmir: It is an age-old problem. It would have been better if the situation was with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. However, Pandit Nehru kept it to himself.
The previous governments have not been able to handle the issue adequately.
The state needs to develop. There needs to be investment in the state, so that the economy of the state can flourish. Article 370 is a big impediment to this.