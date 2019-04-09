Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: BJP will win with bigger majority than 2014, says PM Modi in exclusive interview

PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice



Their main slogan for this election is 'Ab Hoga Nyay'. This means that they agree that in 60 years of their rule they have done ‘anyay’ (injustice). So knowingly or unknowingly they have admitted that they have done injustice for 60 years in power,” said PM Modi in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.



The prime minister further raised the cases in which justice is impending. “When they talk about ‘nyay’, what about justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots? What about ‘nyay’ for the victims of triple talaq? What about the farmers of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh who were promised loan waivers? You promised them justice in just 10 days. It has been 100 days now. When will they get justice? The victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy are asking why Congress allowed the guilty to flee the country. They are seeking justice,” asked Modi.



