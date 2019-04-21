App
Politics
Apr 21, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Gujarat, Rajasthan today

Live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. Phase 2 of voting is being conducted today.

highlights

  • Apr 21, 08:42 AM (IST)

    Update: FIR has been registered against Congress’ South Mumbai candidate Milind Deora under section 171 of IPC (giving false statements for elections) and section 125 of the presentation of people's act (promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections), news agency ANI has reported.

  • Apr 21, 08:28 AM (IST)

    Update: The Aam Aadmi Party has extended its unconditional support to the Left Democratic Front in Kerala following which the Left front also expressed its support to the ruling party in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls.

  • Apr 21, 07:44 AM (IST)

    Congress announces candidates for two Punjab Lok Sabha seats

    Congress yesterday announced its nominees for Bathinda and Ferozepur Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, completing the list of party candidates for the 13 Parliamentary constituencies in the state for the May 19 polls.

    Former Indian Youth Congress president and Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been fielded from the Bathinda seat, while MP Sher Singh Ghubaya nominated from Ferozepur, a party spokesperson said. (PTI)

  • Apr 21, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Announcement of names of candidates for 7 seats on Sunday or Monday: Sheila Dikshit

    Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit yesterday said the names of candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be announced in a couple of days.

    She was talking to reporters after inaugurating a control room at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office for the Lok Sabha election campaign. (PTI)

  • Apr 21, 07:33 AM (IST)

    The next phase of polling is on April 23 (Tuesday). PM Modi is scheduled to address four rallies today:
    10.30 am: Patan, Gujarat
    1.45 pm: Chittorgarh, Rajasthan
    4.30 pm: Barmer, Rajasthan

    All constituencies in Gujarat will be voting on April 23.

  • Apr 21, 07:31 AM (IST)

    Good morning! This LIVE blog tracks the Lok Sabha election campaign. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates through the day.

  • Apr 20, 07:58 PM (IST)

    We promise to not send a farmer who defaulted on his loan to jail, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 20, 07:56 PM (IST)

    We promise to have two budgets, one national the other for farmers, said Rahul Gandhi. 

  • Apr 20, 07:55 PM (IST)

    We will change Gabbar Singh Tax to GST tax, which is simple, straightforwards and a single tax, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 20, 07:50 PM (IST)

    22 lakh governement jobs are vacant. We will fill those immediately on coming to power, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 20, 07:50 PM (IST)

    NYAY scheme will benefit lakhs of youth, said Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 20, 07:49 PM (IST)

    The NYAY scheme will go directly into bank accounts every month, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 20, 07:46 PM (IST)

    If Rs 35,000 crore can be deposited in Mehul Chokshi's account, then why can't money go into the most poor of India, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 20, 07:45 PM (IST)

    I told the economists that I want a number where I can put in 20 percent of the lowest poor of India, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 20, 07:44 PM (IST)

    The farmers of Chhattisgarh asked to forgive the loans, said Congress President Rahul Gandhi. They asked for the returning of tribal lands owned by Tatas in Bastar. 

  • Apr 20, 07:41 PM (IST)

  • Apr 20, 07:40 PM (IST)

    He (Narendra Modi) promised to put Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account, but make me the Prime Minister first, said Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.

  • Apr 20, 07:37 PM (IST)
  • Apr 20, 06:40 PM (IST)

    When you will vote for the lotus, your vote will go directly to Narendra Modi's account, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:37 PM (IST)

    The truth is that these people (Congress and their associates) have no sympathy for the Dalits, the poor, the backward classes or the middle classes, but it is to grab seats and they will divide communities, the nation even, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:34 PM (IST)

    People have not laid a finger on our 1000 year old culture. But to appease their vote banks, the Congress has done this, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:30 PM (IST)
  • Apr 20, 06:29 PM (IST)

    Congress has no vision for the country, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:28 PM (IST)

    If the laws that protect our armed forces is repealed, then the stone pelters, who support terror, and the armed forces instead of fighting terror, will be forced to fight court cases, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:26 PM (IST)

    BJP, NDA is the only party that works for the development of the nation, the pride of its people...we are the ones who say that army should be given a free rein, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:24 PM (IST)

    The country is only strong if it is united. It can only be strong if its army is free to take its decisions, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Bareilly Uttar Pradesh.

  • Apr 20, 04:05 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | BJP candidate from Badaun Sanghamitra Maurya has appealed voters for fake voting, CNN News 18 has reported.

  • Apr 20, 03:48 PM (IST)

    Election Commission to Eros Now: It was brought to our notice that a web series "Modi-Journey of a Common Man", having 5 episodes is available on your platform. You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming & remove all connected content of the series till further orders. (ANI)

