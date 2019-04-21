Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Gujarat, Rajasthan today

Congress announces candidates for two Punjab Lok Sabha seats

Congress yesterday announced its nominees for Bathinda and Ferozepur Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, completing the list of party candidates for the 13 Parliamentary constituencies in the state for the May 19 polls.

Former Indian Youth Congress president and Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been fielded from the Bathinda seat, while MP Sher Singh Ghubaya nominated from Ferozepur, a party spokesperson said. (PTI)