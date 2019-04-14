App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 14, 2019 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in J&K, Uttar Pradesh today

The blog keeps a track of all the latest news and developments on the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled between April 11 and May 19. The counting is scheduled to take place on May 23.

highlights

  • Apr 14, 08:20 AM (IST)

    AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow today in Silchar, Assam.

  • Apr 14, 08:10 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three rallies today:

    11.00 am: Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir
    2.30 pm: Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
    4.25 pm: Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh

  • Apr 13, 08:53 PM (IST)

    India stood at 142 rank in Ease of Doing Business which improved to 77 rank under Modi govt. Our economy was in Fragile five and today it's sixth largest economy of the world, said Sushma Swaraj.

  • Apr 13, 08:44 PM (IST)

    Our economy was named among the 'fragile five' at one time, we are now the sixth largest economy in the world, said Sushma Swaraj.

  • Apr 13, 08:39 PM (IST)

    To which I replied that India is a peaceful country, a mature country and it will not do anything to escalte the situation. But if something like Pulwama were to ever happen again, India will not remain silent, said Sushma Swaraj.

  • Apr 13, 08:38 PM (IST)

    At the time of the airstrikes, dignitaries would come up to us and ask us to not escalate the situation after offering condolences over Pulwama, said Sushma Swaraj.

  • Apr 13, 08:37 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 08:36 PM (IST)

    A citizen must look at three different criteria to judge their leaders before elections: National security, development of the country, and the pride of the people, said Sushma Swaraj

  • Apr 13, 07:48 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 07:37 PM (IST)

    All the Congress people have to lead the Congress-JDS to victory with full force, said Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 13, 07:36 PM (IST)

    Together, we are against the Narendra Modi, the BJP and the RSS, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 13, 07:34 PM (IST)

    We will provide 10 lakh jobs through the Panchayati laws, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 13, 07:33 PM (IST)

    Unemployment is a burning issue. Will fill the vacant 22 lakh jobs in one year, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 13, 07:32 PM (IST)

    NYAY will jumpstart the economy, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 13, 07:32 PM (IST)

    NYAY will promise to bring back money to your pockets, which can be used to buy things, which will start the factories, which will employ the youth said Rahul Gandhi. 

  • Apr 13, 07:30 PM (IST)

    Will promise to replace Gabbar Singh Tax with real GST. A single, simple, and clear tax for all, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 13, 07:29 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has lied on demonetisation being a fight against corruption and black money, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 13, 07:23 PM (IST)

    This scheme proposed by Congress is its "surgical strike" on poverty, said Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 13, 07:21 PM (IST)

    After spekaing to economists, I got the truth, Rs 3,60,000 over five years in India's bottom 20 percent, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 13, 07:20 PM (IST)


    I thought if PM Modi's promise of Rs 15 lakh in every bank account is a lie, then what is the truth, said Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 13, 07:19 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has been speaking lies at every election like providing Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, said Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 13, 07:19 PM (IST)

    This elections is being run on two streams of thought, hate on one side, love on the other, says Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Mysore.

  • Apr 13, 07:19 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 05:51 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 05:20 PM (IST)

    On 23 May, after the Modi government will be re-elected, there will be a separate Ministry for Fisheries, and a special scheme for fishermen, says PM Modi.

  • Apr 13, 05:14 PM (IST)

    The Congress government has sanctioned double as many loans from 2006 to 2007 as they were sanctioned from independence to 2006. How much commission they must have got? Only an investigation will bring it forward, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 13, 05:12 PM (IST)

    Even saying Sabarimala (in Kerala) will lead to prosecution, they will lock you up, said PM Modi. Is this the way to rule? 

  • Apr 13, 05:09 PM (IST)

    When we enter the terrorists doorstep to take them down, they (Congress) question the army, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 13, 05:07 PM (IST)

    When the "One rank, One Pension" is passed, Congress has a problem with Modi, said PM Modi

  • Apr 13, 05:05 PM (IST)

    Congress had an opportunity to put India on the map, but wasted it for the sake of a few members of the family

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.