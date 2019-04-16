App
Apr 16, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Will make sure funds are utilised for people’s welfare only, says PM Modi

Live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. Phase 2 of voting will be held on April 18.

highlights

  • Apr 16, 12:39 PM (IST)

    BJP's Uttar Pradesh ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP)'s chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has said he will vote against the saffron party in the Lok sabha polls, CNN-News18 has reported.

  • Apr 16, 12:31 PM (IST)
  • Apr 16, 12:09 PM (IST)

    After BJP forms a government here, and comes back to power in Delhi, the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme will be implemented in Odisha. After the implementation of this scheme, the poor will be able to take free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh across the country: PM Modi

  • Apr 16, 12:00 PM (IST)

    We are moving ahead with the aim that every poor, disadvantaged, backward, tribal family of Odisha should have a pucca house by 2022: PM Modi

  • Apr 16, 11:58 AM (IST)

    The central government procure rice at Rs 19-30/kg and send it to Odisha. Odisha government adds only Rs 2/kg to it. However, they claim that they provide rice at subsidised rate to the people of Odisha. It is an utter lie: PM Modi

  • Apr 16, 11:55 AM (IST)

    We amended decade-old mining law and ensured that a part of the fund from the resources extracted is utilized for the development of local infrastructure: PM Modi

  • Apr 16, 11:49 AM (IST)

    It is the result of the earlier corrupt and weak governments that the poor people of Odisha were remain poor after so many years of independence. Discrimination on the basis of region and caste, this is the achievement of Congress and BJD: PM Modi

  • Apr 16, 11:47 AM (IST)

    This corruption was going on for so many years of independence but there was no one to prevent it. Now the Modi government has created a system in which if the government is sending 100 paise, then that entire amount should be spent on poor people of the country: PM Modi

  • Apr 16, 11:44 AM (IST)

    In our country, the government has no lack of money. If something is lacking, it is lack of its proper use. Earlier governments never paid attention to the amount of money being sent, whether they reached you completely or not: PM Modi

  • Apr 16, 11:36 AM (IST)
  • Apr 16, 11:35 AM (IST)

    PM Modi is addressing at rally in Odisha’s Sambalpur.

  • Apr 16, 11:34 AM (IST)

    Update: Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party is threatening to contest some seats alone in Uttar Pradesh over seat-sharing dispute with the BJP, reports suggest. The SBSP is a BJP ally in the state.

  • Apr 16, 11:28 AM (IST)

    Want to transfer money into women's bank accounts, they can manage money better: Rahul Gandhi on Nyay

    I said we want to give the money to the 20 percent of the poorest people. I want to carry a surgical strike on poverty. Rs 72,000 a year was the amount which was decided. We want to put money into women’s bank accounts. I know men won’t like it but it is a fact that women can manage money better: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 16, 11:24 AM (IST)

    Brothers and sisters, you have to understand that there is no shortage of money in this country. Mr Narendra Modi asks where the money (for the Nyay scheme) will come from. He says the money will come from the middle class. I want to make it clear that the money will not come from the middle class. Income tax will not be raised: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 16, 11:22 AM (IST)
  • Apr 16, 11:18 AM (IST)

    Promoting Congress’ Nyay scheme, Rahul Gandhi has said: “I want to carry out a surgical strike on poverty.”

  • Apr 16, 11:11 AM (IST)

    I normally fight the election from Amethi in north India. But this time, I chose to give a message to south India by fighting from Kerala: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 16, 11:09 AM (IST)

    We want people to feel comfortable in the country. I chose Kerala because you (people of Kerala) are very good example of this. Your history of tolerance, understanding cultures is with openness and confidence: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala’s Kollam

  • Apr 16, 11:08 AM (IST)
  • Apr 16, 11:06 AM (IST)

    “No matter how many times that you attack us, abuse us, harm us or beat us, you will always receive a non-violence reply. Because for us, the voice of this country, intelligence of this country and the beauty of this country is much bigger than an ideology. So, we want every person in this country to feel that their voice matters,” Rahul Gandhi added in a message aimed at the BJP.

  • Apr 16, 11:06 AM (IST)

    Targetting the BJP, Rahul Gandhi has said in Kollam, Kerala: “Even though we don’t agree with you (BJP), we respect the idea that you have a voice. We will use love and non-violence to convince you that you are wrong.”

  • Apr 16, 11:01 AM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Kollam, Kerala.

  • Apr 16, 10:54 AM (IST)

    Update: The Supreme Court has taken note of EC action against politicians over hate speeches, inappropriate comments. According to reports, the top court has said that no interim order is required as the poll panel “doesn’t look powerless anymore”.

  • Apr 16, 10:50 AM (IST)
  • Apr 16, 10:20 AM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala today. He will be addressing four rallies:

    > Kollam
    > Pathanamthitta
    > Kottayam
    > Alappuzha

  • Apr 16, 08:59 AM (IST)

    LS polls in Vellore likely to be cancelled: Sources
    The Lok Sabha polls in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu is likely to be cancelled over excess use of money power, sources aware of the development said on April 15.
    The Election Commission is learnt to have prepared a recommendation in this regard to be sent to the president. (PTI)

  • Apr 16, 08:22 AM (IST)
  • Apr 16, 07:58 AM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi will address rallies in Odisha and Chhattisgarh today:

    > 11.00 am: Sambalpur, Odisha
    > 1.00 pm: Korba, Chhattisgarh
    > 3.00 pm: Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh
    > 6.00 pm: Bhubaneswar, Odisha

  • Apr 15, 10:36 PM (IST)

    We wish to set the record straight, despite opposition from our state unit, Congress President convinced them to work out a formula to collaborate with AAP in Delhi. But AAP insisted for seats in Haryana. Our proposition still stands, the ball is in their court: Ahmed Patel, senior Congress leader. 

