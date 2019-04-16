Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Will make sure funds are utilised for people’s welfare only, says PM Modi

Want to transfer money into women's bank accounts, they can manage money better: Rahul Gandhi on Nyay

I said we want to give the money to the 20 percent of the poorest people. I want to carry a surgical strike on poverty. Rs 72,000 a year was the amount which was decided. We want to put money into women’s bank accounts. I know men won’t like it but it is a fact that women can manage money better: Rahul Gandhi