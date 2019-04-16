Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Will make sure funds are utilised for people’s welfare only, says PM Modi

Live now
Apr 16, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
LS polls in Vellore likely to be cancelled: Sources
EC bans Azam Khan and Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively
EC bans Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively
69.43% voting in phase 1: EC
West Bengal denies permission for Rahul Gandhi's chopper landing in West Bengal
Aam Aadmi Party announces alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi ran govt for his 15 friends
BJP MP moves SC against Rahul's remarks on Rafale
Polling continues at some booths in Andhra Pradesh after 10 pm
India election sees 45.6 million tweets: Twitter
EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV, directs removal of all political advertisements
Pak PM Imran Khan has no right to interfere in Indian elections: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
India's Independence, Constitution under threat: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
BJD slams BJP over poll code violation in Odisha, writes to EC
EVMs replaced in Bijnor after discrepancies noticed during mock polling
Voters don’t need to know where political parties get their funds from: Centre
Curbs on mobile internet in north Kashmir
Initial voter turnout encouraging: BJP
Union Minister Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi
It's a Congress wave in Nagpur: Nana Patole to Moneycontrol
Grand alliance no threat for BJP in Ghaziabad: VK Singh
Uttarakhand legislator violates Model Code of Conduct
BSF fires in the air after crowd turns violent in Kairana
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi files nomination in Rae Bareli
PM addresses rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar
Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM
30% EVMs not functioning till 10 am: Andhra CM Naidu
TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa
Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am
Telangana CM KCR’s daughter stands in queue for 40 mins after EVM glitch
Angry voters damage defunct EVM in Andhra Pradesh
Reports of EVM malfunction
Poll timings in the Northeast
Flowers, dhol welcome voters at a polling booth in Baraut, UP
In Phase 1, 26 candidates in the fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha
APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy casts vote
In a first, Election Commission to use drones for surveillance
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers
First phase of polling begins
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
BJP's Uttar Pradesh ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP)'s chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has said he will vote against the saffron party in the Lok sabha polls, CNN-News18 has reported.
After BJP forms a government here, and comes back to power in Delhi, the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme will be implemented in Odisha. After the implementation of this scheme, the poor will be able to take free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh across the country: PM Modi
We are moving ahead with the aim that every poor, disadvantaged, backward, tribal family of Odisha should have a pucca house by 2022: PM Modi
The central government procure rice at Rs 19-30/kg and send it to Odisha. Odisha government adds only Rs 2/kg to it. However, they claim that they provide rice at subsidised rate to the people of Odisha. It is an utter lie: PM Modi
We amended decade-old mining law and ensured that a part of the fund from the resources extracted is utilized for the development of local infrastructure: PM Modi
It is the result of the earlier corrupt and weak governments that the poor people of Odisha were remain poor after so many years of independence. Discrimination on the basis of region and caste, this is the achievement of Congress and BJD: PM Modi
This corruption was going on for so many years of independence but there was no one to prevent it. Now the Modi government has created a system in which if the government is sending 100 paise, then that entire amount should be spent on poor people of the country: PM Modi
In our country, the government has no lack of money. If something is lacking, it is lack of its proper use. Earlier governments never paid attention to the amount of money being sent, whether they reached you completely or not: PM Modi
PM Modi is addressing at rally in Odisha’s Sambalpur.
Update: Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party is threatening to contest some seats alone in Uttar Pradesh over seat-sharing dispute with the BJP, reports suggest. The SBSP is a BJP ally in the state.
Want to transfer money into women's bank accounts, they can manage money better: Rahul Gandhi on Nyay
I said we want to give the money to the 20 percent of the poorest people. I want to carry a surgical strike on poverty. Rs 72,000 a year was the amount which was decided. We want to put money into women’s bank accounts. I know men won’t like it but it is a fact that women can manage money better: Rahul Gandhi
Brothers and sisters, you have to understand that there is no shortage of money in this country. Mr Narendra Modi asks where the money (for the Nyay scheme) will come from. He says the money will come from the middle class. I want to make it clear that the money will not come from the middle class. Income tax will not be raised: Rahul Gandhi
Promoting Congress’ Nyay scheme, Rahul Gandhi has said: “I want to carry out a surgical strike on poverty.”
I normally fight the election from Amethi in north India. But this time, I chose to give a message to south India by fighting from Kerala: Rahul Gandhi
We want people to feel comfortable in the country. I chose Kerala because you (people of Kerala) are very good example of this. Your history of tolerance, understanding cultures is with openness and confidence: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala’s Kollam
“No matter how many times that you attack us, abuse us, harm us or beat us, you will always receive a non-violence reply. Because for us, the voice of this country, intelligence of this country and the beauty of this country is much bigger than an ideology. So, we want every person in this country to feel that their voice matters,” Rahul Gandhi added in a message aimed at the BJP.
Targetting the BJP, Rahul Gandhi has said in Kollam, Kerala: “Even though we don’t agree with you (BJP), we respect the idea that you have a voice. We will use love and non-violence to convince you that you are wrong.”
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Kollam, Kerala.
Update: The Supreme Court has taken note of EC action against politicians over hate speeches, inappropriate comments. According to reports, the top court has said that no interim order is required as the poll panel “doesn’t look powerless anymore”.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala today. He will be addressing four rallies:
> Kollam
> Pathanamthitta
> Kottayam
> Alappuzha
LS polls in Vellore likely to be cancelled: Sources
The Lok Sabha polls in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu is likely to be cancelled over excess use of money power, sources aware of the development said on April 15.
The Election Commission is learnt to have prepared a recommendation in this regard to be sent to the president. (PTI)
EC functioning under guidance of PM, BJP: Chandrababu Naidu
Opposition parties on Sunday had held a meeting to discuss the issue of EVM malfunctioning and said they will approach the Supreme Court again to demand that at least 50 per cent of paper trails be verified with EVMs.
PM Narendra Modi will address rallies in Odisha and Chhattisgarh today:
> 11.00 am: Sambalpur, Odisha
> 1.00 pm: Korba, Chhattisgarh
> 3.00 pm: Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh
> 6.00 pm: Bhubaneswar, Odisha
We wish to set the record straight, despite opposition from our state unit, Congress President convinced them to work out a formula to collaborate with AAP in Delhi. But AAP insisted for seats in Haryana. Our proposition still stands, the ball is in their court: Ahmed Patel, senior Congress leader.