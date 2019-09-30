Lok Sabha Bypolls 2019 | Congress keen on fielding ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan from Satara

Congress' central leadership is keen on fielding former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan as a candidate for the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress sources told Moneycontrol.

The Satara parliamentary seat had fallen vacant after sitting Member of Parliament (MP), Udayanraje Bhosale, resigned as a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The central leadership wants to field Chavan from Satara because they want him to play a role in national politics," a Congress leader said, adding, however, that Chavan is yet to take a decision on the matter since he is not too keen on entering the fray.

"Congress doesn't have the clout it requires in Satara, and Chavan will have to depend mostly on the NCP cadre to campaign, something that he is uncomfortable with," the leader said.

"The central leadership wants it, but it might also be that he will eventually fight Assembly elections from Karad (South)," another Congress leader said, confirming that Chavan is still uncertain about the prospect.

"A Congress workers' meeting was held yesterday and the workers insisted that Chavan should fight the state polls from Karad instead of taking the Lok Sabha plunge," the second leader said, adding that Chavan, during the meeting, said he will take a decision "soon".

Reports suggest that Chavan had been camping in New Delhi for the past week and had arrived in Karad, his hometown, on September 29.

According to sources, along with Chavan, former Sikkim Governor, Shriniwas Patil of the NCP was also being considered for the bypolls. Patil, however, sought to bow out citing age.