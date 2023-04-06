 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Lok Sabha budget session ends, Opposition keeps up protests

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

Opposition members came to the well raising slogans and carrying placards with their demands written on them.

Lok Sabha budget session ends, Opposition keeps up protests

Lok Sabha's Budget session ended as scheduled on Thursday with Speaker Om Birla announcing that the House had been adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period) as opposition MPs kept up their protest for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

The protest began as soon as the House met for the day.

Opposition members came to the well raising slogans and carrying placards with their demands written on them.

The speaker said the behaviour of opposition members had lowered the dignity of the House and they had "systematically" disrupted proceedings. Such behaviour, he added, is against the parliamentary system and not good for the House or the country.