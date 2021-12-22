MARKET NEWS

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die

The Winter Session had 18 sittings and witnessed the passage of key legislations such as the Farm Laws Repeal Bill and the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST
Parliament (File Pic)

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of its original schedule, marking the end of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Winter Session had 18 sittings and witnessed the passage of key legislations such as the Farm Laws Repeal Bill and the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The session lost 18 hours and 48 minutes to disruption by opposition members on a range of issues such as price rise and Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the lower house witnessed record productivity of 204 per cent on December 2. The Winter Session of Parliament had begun on November 29 and was scheduled to go on till December 23.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #India #Lok Sabha #Parliament #Politics #Rajya Sabha
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.