Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha proceedings on December 21 were adjourned till post-lunch session without transacting any business after opposition parties objected to the allocation of time for passage of a bill to link voter rolls to Aadhaar without them being part of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm as Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised objection to BAC allocating three hours for passage of The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Soon after the listed official papers were laid on the table, Naidu said the BAC at its meeting on December 20 allocated time for government legislative business.

This included three hours for discussion and passage of the electoral bill. While he was reading out the decision, opposition members from the Congress, the TMC and other parties questioned how the BAC could allocate time when they did not attend the meeting.

Besides the government, leaders of major opposition parties are represented at the BAC. The BAC decides on the time for discussions in the House. "It is Business Advisory Committee, whoever attends it, attends it. Ok, you (opposition parties) have boycotted it… you have got a right to boycott,” Naidu said.

The Chairman then went on to say that he had not admitted notices under rule 267, saying "let the House transact the business so that we can take up all these. The Congress and other opposition parties had given notices under rule 267 on the Lakhimpur killings. The rule calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up the issue being raised.

"This is not the way to point. Let the Hosue be in order," Naidu said as opposition members protested against the time allocation for the bill.

Kharge said when the opposition was not part of the BAC, "why we should accept it". Don’t accept it. The House accepts it,” Naidu replied. "You are not understanding. If the members of (the Business Advisory Committee) choose not to come, what can anybody do."

TMC leader Derek O’Brien wanted to raise a point of order but Naidu abruptly adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid protests by Opposition members on various issues including the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Soon after the House assembled for the day, Opposition members stormed into the Well and began protesting, displaying placards.

While some of the Opposition members were demanding sacking of Union Minister for Home Affair Ajay Mishra as his son Ashish Mishra is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Shiv Sena was demanding action in the matter pertaining to the alleged insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji in Karnataka. Amid din, the House took up several questions during the Question Hour.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the members to maintain the decorum of the House and go back to their seats. He adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm as the Opposition refused to relent.