App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha adjourns till noon amid protests over various issues

Congress members, seeking to raise the Rafale fighter jet deal, trooped into the Well of the House with placards as soon as the House met for the day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on January 7 following protests by the Congress and other parties on various issues. Congress members, seeking to raise the Rafale fighter jet deal, trooped into the Well of the House with placards as soon as the House met for the day.

A lone AIADMK member was also in the Well, protesting the construction of a dam across the Cauvery river. He was joined by a TDP member, who was dressed like former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran.

Members from the Left and the SP also sought to raise certain issues from their seats and a few Left members were standing in the aisle. Within five minutes, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till noon as the din continued.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 11:35 am

tags #India #Lok Sabha #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.