Lok Sabha adjourns till noon amid protests on Rafale, other issues

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Tuesday following vociferous protests by various parties over Rafale deal, construction of a dam across Cauvery river and other issues.

As soon as the House met, members from the AIADMK, the TDP and the Congress trooped into the Well, with many of them displaying placards, and sought to raise various issues.

The Congress raised the Rafale issue and some party members displayed placards demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the fighter jet deal.

Many members from the BJP shouted slogans against the Congress and demanded an apology from Congress President Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale issue. Some members stood in the aisle while others were at their seats.

The AIADMK members were protesting against construction of a dam across Cauvery river while those from the TDP were demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

There were more than 30 members from the AIADMK, the TDP and the Congress in the Well during the Question Hour. Only one question related to production of garlic was taken up.

Even as Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh was responding to supplementary questions, BJP members continued sloganeering on the Rafale issue. Amid the ruckus, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon. Home Minister Rajnath Singh was present in the House.