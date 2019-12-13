App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha adjourns sine die

As the Speaker was reading out his remarks over various issues taken up during the session, the treasury benches were seen demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reported rape remarks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Winter Session of the Lok Sabha concluded on Friday, with Speaker Om Birla adjourning the proceedings sine die.

As the Speaker was reading out his remarks over various issues taken up during the session, the treasury benches were seen demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reported rape remarks.

Opposition members were also heard shouting slogans such as 'we want justice' and demanded that Gandhi should be given a chance to respond.

Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi were present in the House.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #India #Lok Sabha #Om Birla #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Winter Session

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.