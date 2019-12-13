Lok Sabha adjourns sine die

As the Speaker was reading out his remarks over various issues taken up during the session, the treasury benches were seen demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reported rape remarks.
The Winter Session of the Lok Sabha concluded on Friday, with Speaker Om Birla adjourning the proceedings sine die.
As the Speaker was reading out his remarks over various issues taken up during the session, the treasury benches were seen demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reported rape remarks.
Opposition members were also heard shouting slogans such as 'we want justice' and demanded that Gandhi should be given a chance to respond.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi were present in the House.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 12:40 pm