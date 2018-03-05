App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 05, 2018 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha adjourns amid protests over PNB scam, other issues

Soon after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan made obituary references, members from the Congress, TRS and other parties as well as from the TDP trooped into the Well raising various issues.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress party members in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress party members in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Lok Sabha today was adjourned till noon following vociferous protests by Opposition members over the Punjab National Bank fraud and other issues while those from NDA ally TDP continued to raise their demand for a special package to Andhra Pradesh.

Soon after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan made obituary references, members from the Congress, TRS and other parties as well as from the TDP trooped into the Well raising various issues.

This was the first day the House met after the recess of the Budget session. Before the start of proceedings, BJP members were seen clapping when Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked into the House. With folded hands, Modi greeted the members as well as those in the Opposition benches.

As the BJP and its allies captured power in the three North Eastern states, many of the saffron party MPs were seen wearing Assamese 'gamosa'. Holding placards, Congress members trooped into the Well raising the issue of Punjab National Bank scam.

related news

Trinamool Congress members too were seeking to raise the same matter. The Congress demanded a reply from the Prime Minister on the whereabouts of Nirav Modi, one of the alleged kingpins of the Rs 12,700 crore fraud at Punjab National Bank. TDP members stood in the Well demanding special package for Andhra Pradesh while those from the TRS sought increase in reservation quota in Telangana.

As the protests continued, Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till noon. Obituary references were made for four former members -- Rudolph Rodrigues, Kamla Prasad Singh, Khagen Das and Kumari Farida Topno.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #PNB scam #Politics

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC