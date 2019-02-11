App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon on alleged horse trading issue in Karnataka

As soon as the Question Hour was taken up, K C Venugopal (Cong) alleged that BJP has started "operation Lotus" in Karnataka and were trying to bribe MLAs to switch sides.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for nearly 50 minutes on Monday when opposition members trooped into the well raising slogans on alleged horse trading in Karnataka and other issues.

As soon as the Question Hour was taken up, K C Venugopal (Cong) alleged that BJP has started "operation Lotus" in Karnataka and were trying to bribe MLAs to switch sides.

He alleged that names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah were taken during attempts to bribe a JD (S) MLA.

BJP members shouted back at Venugopal refuting his allegations.

Soon, Congress members rushed to the Well raising slogans and holding placards denouncing "horse trading".

They were joined by TDP MPs.

Members from the Trinamool Congress joined other opposition members in the well and shouted slogans. But the issue on which they were protesting could not be heard in the din.

Around 11.10 am, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon.
First Published on Feb 11, 2019 11:35 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Karnataka #Lok Sabha #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

