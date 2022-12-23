English
    Lok Sabha adjourned sine die six days ahead of schedule

    The Winter session of Parliament, which commenced on December 7, was to otherwise end on December 29.

    December 23, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
    Lok Sabha (File Picture)

    Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, six days ahead of schedule.

    However, a decision was taken in the Business Advisory Committee -- chaired by the Speaker of Lok Sabha and comprising representatives of the government and various parties -- to curtail the session.

    Before adjourning the House sine die (indefinitely), Speaker Om Birla said the productivity of the House was 97 per cent. The House held 13 sittings totalling 62 hours and 42 minutes.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were present in the House.

    (With PTI inputs)
