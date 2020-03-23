Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid coronavirus outbreak

Minutes before Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die, it passed the Finance Bill 2020 without any discussion.
Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Monday, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
Two Bills were also introduced in Lok Sabha.
The Budget Session was scheduled to end on April 3.
First Published on Mar 23, 2020 03:15 pm