you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid coronavirus outbreak

Minutes before Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die, it passed the Finance Bill 2020 without any discussion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Monday, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Minutes before Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die, it passed the Finance Bill 2020 without any discussion.

Two Bills were also introduced in Lok Sabha.

The Budget Session was scheduled to end on April 3.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Politics

