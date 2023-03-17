 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lok Sabha adjourned for day due to protests over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in UK

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

This was for the fifth consecutive day that the House did not function ever since the second half of the budget session began on March 13.

Lok Sabha proceedings were again adjourned for the day on Friday due to slogan shouting by the opposition and protests by the ruling party members over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ”democracy-under-attack” remarks made in London recently.

This was for the fifth consecutive day that the House did not function ever since the second half of the budget session began on March 13. As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled for the day, some Congress members trooped to the Well of the House shouting slogans and demanded that Gandhi be allowed to speak in the House.

They also demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group, a business conglomerate headed by industrialist Gautam Adani. The members of the treasury benches also raised counter-slogans from their seats, demanding an apology from Gandhi for his remarks.

The turmoil continued for about 20 minutes, with Speaker Om Birla urging the members to allow the House to function smoothly.”Honourable members, I appeal to you to allow the House to run smoothly. People did not send you here to do this. I will give everyone an opportunity to speak, but the House has to be in order,” he said.