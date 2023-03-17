 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Lok Sabha adjourned for day amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy-under-attack' remarks

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

This was for the fifth consecutive day that the House did not function ever since the second part of the budget session began on March 13.

Lok Sabha (File Picture)

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday due to slogan shouting by the opposition and protests by the ruling party members over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "democracy-under-attack" remarks made in London recently.

This was for the fifth consecutive day that the House did not function ever since the second part of the budget session began on March 13.

As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled for the day, some Congress members trooped to the Well of the House shouting slogans and demanded that Gandhi be allowed to speak in the House.

They also demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group, a business conglomerate headed by industrialist Gautam Adani.