App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after paying homage to sitting BJD member

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan informed members about the demise of the Biju Janata Dal member in Bhubneshwar February 6 morning.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Wednesday after paying obituary to sitting BJD member from Odisha Ladu Kishore Swain.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan informed members about the demise of the Biju Janata Dal member in Bhubneshwar February 6 morning.

The MP from Aksa was 71.

He was a member of the Odisha Assembly from 2004 to 2009.

Swain was a member of the parliamentary committee on Rural Development and OBCs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were among members present when the obituary reference was made.

Now, the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address to the joint sitting of Parliament is likely to continue on February 7.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to reply to the debate.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 11:23 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.