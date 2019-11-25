App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha adjourned as Congress members storm well over Maharashtra govt issue

Speaker Om Birla ordered the removal of two Congress members Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan- who were holding a big banner with 'stop murder of democracy slogan - by marshals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress members in Lok Sabha on Monday stormed the well carrying placards to protest the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in Maharashtra, leading to adjournment of House proceedings till noon.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra.

Speaker Om Birla ordered the removal of two Congress members Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan- who were holding a big banner with 'stop murder of democracy slogan - by marshals.

Close
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on Maharashtra government formation

https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/india/maharashtra-government-formation-live-updates-sc-verdict-ncp-shiv-sena-congress-bjp-sharad-pawar-uddhav-thackeray-ajit-pawar-devendra-fadnavis-4669291.html 

related news

Intense protests by Congress members resisting their removal prompted the Speaker to adjourn the House till noon.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 11:29 am

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Lok Sabha #Maharashtra govt issue #Politics

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.